Analyst Corner – Dr Lal Pathlabs: Retain ‘sell’ with fair value of Rs 1,080

A sharp decline in Dr Lal Pathlabs’ core Delhi-NCR growth to 2% year-on-year resulted in revenue growth decelerating to 12% y-o-y despite continued 19% y-o-y growth in the rest of India. The harsh winter season was attributed as only one of the reasons for the lower growth, with competitive pressures clearly hurting. Even assuming that Delhi-NCR growth rate rebounds to 8-9%, sustainability of ~20% growth in the rest of India is key to achieving mid-teen revenue growth amid high competition. At 41XFY2022E P/E, shares are more than adequately pricing in the strong growth narrative. ‘Sell’.

Q3FY20 revenues of Rs 320 crore grew by 12%, missing our estimates by 2.5%. The miss was driven by lower volume growth with patient growth falling to 11.3% (vs KIE estimates of ~15%) and sample growth falling to 14.6% y-o-y. Pricing was stable with realisation per patient at Rs 688 in line with estimates. Geographically, growth was heavily skewed by non-core markets, which grew 19% y-o-y as Delhi-NCR volume sharply decelerated to ~2%. The management also highlighted continued competitive intensity from hospitals and painted a cautious picture on FY20 growth guidance. Gross margins fell 50 bps q-o-q to 77.3%. Ebitda missed our estimates by 4.6%, PBT and PAT by 7% and 8%, respectively.

DLPL’s continued focus on volumes in non-core geographies, particularly through bundled packages, has displayed promising results. But it needs to sustain 18-19% volume growth in these areas to maintain 14-15% revenue growth. Lack of a strong brand name there is a key barrier. In this sense, acquisitions in newer cities are critical, though, the pace will likely be slow. Our earnings estimates for FY20-22E stand reduced by ~2.5% each. DLPL now trades at stretched valuations of 41XFY2022E EPS. Retain ‘sell’ with revised DCF-based fair value of Rs 1,080 (vs Rs 1,060 earlier).