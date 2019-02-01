Analyst Corner: Downgrade TTK Prestige to ‘sell’ with target price of Rs 6,810

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 2:31 AM

The management sounded buoyant and expects market share gains across categories on the back of innovation-led product launches and enhanced customer experience at revamped ‘Prestige Xclusive stores’.

Rural demand (high double-digit growth currently) is expected to grow faster than urban demand.

TTK Prestige (TTKPT) delivered on growth — 21% in Q3/16% in 9M — on continued volume growth, strong festive season sales and recouping lost sales (due to floods) in Kerala. Premiumisation and stringent cost controls led to 100 bps y-o-y margin expansion and PAT growth of 30% year-on-year (y-o-y). The management targets organic growth of 15% over five years and has built a war chest of Rs 3 billion for synergetic acquisitions. While growth profile (15% CAGR FY18-21E) and RoCE (25%) are impressive, valuation at 39x/34x FY20/21E is daunting. Implied IRR at 8% is also worrisome, especially as it bakes in 15%/16% revenue/earnings growth and 16% FCFF growth through FY35 and 5% terminal value thereafter. Buying TTKPT at CMP implies growth expectation of 20%+ and exit multiple of >30x over 5 years, which is difficult for us to pencil in. Downgrade to ‘SELL’ (TP Rs 6,810; 30x FY21E EPS).

The management sounded buoyant and expects market share gains across categories on the back of innovation-led product launches and enhanced customer experience at revamped ‘Prestige Xclusive stores’. Rural demand (high double-digit growth currently) is expected to grow faster than urban demand (single digit growth currently) over the next 3-5 years aided by government initiatives such as Ujjawala Yojana and affordable housing. It targets doubling the domestic turnover organically over next 5 years. It is proactively seeking inorganic opportunities both within and outside India, but it has not narrowed down on any particular acquisition targets yet.

Revenue at Rs 550 crore grew 21% y-o-y on (1) volume uptick aided by strong rural demand, (2) 3-4% price hikes, (3) festive season sales, (4) recouping of lost sales in Kerala (Q2 impacted by floods), (5) improvement of product mix and (6) robust growth on e-commerce platform. Domestic market grew 23% y-o-y led by double-digit growth in most markets (including Tamil Nadu which was partially affected by Gaja cyclone and deficient monsoon), while exports grew 14% y-o-y.

Gross margin improved 10 bps y-o-y to 42.9% and Ebitda margin 100 bps y-o-y to 15.5%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner: Downgrade TTK Prestige to ‘sell’ with target price of Rs 6,810
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition