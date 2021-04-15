  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst Corner: Downgrade Eicher Motors to ‘hold’ with TP at Rs 2,600

By: |
April 15, 2021 8:22 AM

Eicher stock has performed well in the past one year, up 90% since its Covid-19 trough (April 2020). This has been driven by a creditworthy business performance.

eichericher stock has performed well in the past one year, up 90% since its Covid-19 trough (April 2020).

Royal Enfield’s (RE) long-term prospects are still positive with growing penetration of premium bikes and improving quality. However, the business is likely to face headwinds in 2021 from demand slowdown and commodity price rises. We retain our TP of `2,600, but downgrade to ‘Hold’ as we think the risk/reward is unfavourable.

Eicher stock has performed well in the past one year, up 90% since its Covid-19 trough (April 2020). This has been driven by a creditworthy business performance. Royal Enfield (RE) volumes have been resilient in recent months, led by demand for higher-end bikes and also the launch of Meteor. RE demand resilience has behaved more in line with car demand and not the overall 2W industry, which has been sluggish. However, over the next one year, we see multiple risks to the stock, from a slowdown in demand and also commodity headwinds. While, long-term positives remain in terms of premium bikes under-penetration and improving product quality for RE, at this stage the risk/reward seems unfavourable to us, especially post the last one year’s re-rating.

Related News

Impending risks to volumes and margins. Demand has been resilient for RE in recent months. However, April has started sluggish (based on dealer feedback) and in our view rising Covid-19 cases may impact sentiment and demand. The company has taken another price hike of Rs 4,000-5,000 in April (around 3%) and that has impacted purchasing sentiment as well. Commodity price hikes will continue to be an issue for the entire industry, including Eicher. The company has now taken a 4-5% price hike since January, but still may not be enough to cover the entire commodity headwind. Overall, consensus seems to have factored in sales volume of 70-72K/month for RE in FY22 and around 75-77K/month in FY23 (including exports) and that looks reasonable. However, at this stage rising input prices and a delayed mix improvement could lead to downside risks to our EBITDA margins expectations of c24% in FY22.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner Downgrade Eicher Motors to hold with TP at Rs 2600
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Will Sensex, Nifty move higher or will bears revisit D-Street? 5 things to know before opening bell
2Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for Sensex, Nifty; Infosys shares, Wipro Q4 in focus
3March quarter: Infosys reports sedate numbers