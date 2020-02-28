Analyst Corner: Cholamandalam; Retain ‘add’ with new FV of Rs 375

We build in moderate 15% y-o-y growth in AUM in FY21E, the lagged impact of higher disbursements in H2FY21E will likely drive high (18% y-o-y) loan growth in FY22E. (Representative image)

The slowdown in heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) will put pressure on Cholamandalam’s near-term AUM growth, though traction in other segments will provide some boost. NIM outlook is positive on the back of product-mix change driving higher yields and declining cost of funds, though elevated operating expenses and credit cost will temper PBT growth. We revise estimates, capture recent capital infusion and raise the fair value to Rs 375 (Rs 340 earlier). Retain ‘add’.

Chola significantly slowed down its disbursements in the vehicle finance segment (down 3% year-on-year from 3% growth in Q2FY20 and 21% growth in Q1FY20), reflecting industry-wide slowdown. Amid weakness in CVs and transition to BS-VI, growth will likely remain tepid in H1FY21E, despite increase in ticket size.

Growth in other segments will provide some cushion. We build in moderate 15% y-o-y growth in AUM in FY21E, the lagged impact of higher disbursements in H2FY21E will likely drive high (18% y-o-y) loan growth in FY22E.

Chola has reported deterioration in asset quality (mostly from the vehicle finance segment) over the past few quarters. GNPLs in the vehicle finance segment increased to 2.7% from 1.9% in Q3FY19 and 2.3% in Q2FY20. Amid weakness in freight volumes, collections have deteriorated in M&HCV segments. Delinquencies will likely remain high over the next few quarters, though the company has ramped up focus on collections.

We revise our PBT estimates by 1-3.5% to reflect higher NIM and other income; we also factor in capital infusion of Rs 1,200 crore (Rs 900 crore) from the recent QIP and Rs 300 crore of proposed preferential allotment to promoters).

Muted auto volumes will drive slower business in the vehicle finance segment, though focus on high-yielding segments and decline in marginal cost of borrowings will drive NIM expansion.

Coupled with lower taxes, we expect the company to deliver 19-20% medium-term RoE. At our RGM-based fair value of Rs 375, the stock will trade at 2.6XDecember 2021E.