Analyst Corner: ‘Buy’on Tata Power; firm upbeat on renewable space

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 12:56 AM

TPWR’s Q2 adj. PAT at `3.7 bn was in line with our/street estimates.

Underlying Ebitda at Rs 50 bn in H1FY19 signals on-track performance (annualised underlying Ebitda of Rs 100 bn).

TPWR’s Q2 adj. PAT at Rs 3.7 bn was in line with our/street estimates. Renewables, distribution and regulated businesses were the key growth drivers. Underlying Ebitda at Rs 50 bn in H1FY19 signals on-track performance (annualised underlying Ebitda of Rs 100 bn).

The Supreme Court has directed CERC (the regulator) to consider PPA revision for imported coal-based plants of Tata Power, Adani Power and Essar Power based on recommendations of the High Powered Committee (HPC) within a stipulated timeframe of 8 weeks. CERC is to hear various stakeholders. TPWR’s Mundra has fuel under-recovery of `0.83/unit (negative `43/share in our SoTP of `90). Recommendations by HPC suggest a case for tariff revision, if approved by CERC, of 30-40 paise/unit post adj. for coal mining profits, lenders share etc., – which will rerate valuations. Maintain ‘Buy’.

TPWR’s renewable portfolio reported steady Ebitda of Rs 6.3 bn (up 33% y-o-y) and added 400 mw in H1. Management remains upbeat in renewable space – targets 3x capacity addition in 3-4 years. DMO in Indonesia (which mandates selling 25% coal locally at a discount) impacted profitability of coal companies (down 11% y-o-y in H1) despite elevated imported coal prices. Lower coal profitability impacted complete offset of Mundra losses.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Management expects DMO to recede by CY18 end. Net D/E reduced to 2.27x in Q2 vs. 2.9x y-o-y. However, q-o-q leverage remained flat due to increase in working capital at Maithon (regulated) and Mundra UMPP on rise in receivable days (due to change in law). TPWR refinanced $770 million foreign currency loan by rupee bonds to mitigate forex MTM impact. We believe, upcoming favourable CERC judgment to rerate valuations for TPWR.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner: ‘Buy’on Tata Power; firm upbeat on renewable space
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition