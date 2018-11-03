Analyst Corner: ‘Buy’on Tata Power; firm upbeat on renewable space

TPWR’s Q2 adj. PAT at `3.7 bn was in line with our/street estimates.
TPWR’s Q2 adj. PAT at Rs 3.7 bn was in line with our/street estimates. Renewables, distribution and regulated businesses were the key growth drivers. Underlying Ebitda at Rs 50 bn in H1FY19 signals on-track performance (annualised underlying Ebitda of Rs 100 bn).
The Supreme Court has directed CERC (the regulator) to consider PPA revision for imported coal-based plants of Tata Power, Adani Power and Essar Power based on recommendations of the High Powered Committee (HPC) within a stipulated timeframe of 8 weeks. CERC is to hear various stakeholders. TPWR’s Mundra has fuel under-recovery of `0.83/unit (negative `43/share in our SoTP of `90). Recommendations by HPC suggest a case for tariff revision, if approved by CERC, of 30-40 paise/unit post adj. for coal mining profits, lenders share etc., – which will rerate valuations. Maintain ‘Buy’.
TPWR’s renewable portfolio reported steady Ebitda of Rs 6.3 bn (up 33% y-o-y) and added 400 mw in H1. Management remains upbeat in renewable space – targets 3x capacity addition in 3-4 years. DMO in Indonesia (which mandates selling 25% coal locally at a discount) impacted profitability of coal companies (down 11% y-o-y in H1) despite elevated imported coal prices. Lower coal profitability impacted complete offset of Mundra losses.
Management expects DMO to recede by CY18 end. Net D/E reduced to 2.27x in Q2 vs. 2.9x y-o-y. However, q-o-q leverage remained flat due to increase in working capital at Maithon (regulated) and Mundra UMPP on rise in receivable days (due to change in law). TPWR refinanced $770 million foreign currency loan by rupee bonds to mitigate forex MTM impact. We believe, upcoming favourable CERC judgment to rerate valuations for TPWR.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.