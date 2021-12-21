Analyst Corner: ‘Buy’ on Zee Entertaiment with target price of Rs 428

Continuation of Punit Goenka as the MD for five years lends continuity to focus on ‘low cost and sustainable content’.

By Edelweiss

Multiple positives at play ZEEL’s merger with Sony — subject to approval by the regulator and shareholders — addresses most of the concerns of its stakeholders. Continuation of Punit Goenka as the MD for five years lends continuity to focus on ‘low cost and sustainable content’. This comes at a time of another positive for the entire sector: TRAI has sought suggestions to improve the ease of doing business for broadcasters for a consultation paper by 5 January 2022, ad revenue data shows good trajectory. We expect merger to happen sooner than later. Maintain ‘BUY’ on ZEEL with a TP of Rs 428 as board-related concerns are likely to get addressed one way or other.



Our key thoughts on likely merger: