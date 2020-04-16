Analyst Corner: ‘Buy’ on Bajaj Finserv, fair value at Rs 7,150

The uncertainly on the lockdown and ensuing collection behavior will prompt Bajaj and all lenders to slow down new loans.

We are revising our fair value for Bajaj Finserv to Rs 7,150 (59% upside) from Rs 10,200, largely reflecting the revision in our fair value for Bajaj Finance (Rs 2,700/share). We continue to like the franchise of Bajaj Finance and remain assertive on its ability to get back on the growth track even as FY21E performance will likely remain weak. At current price of Bajaj Finserv, holding-company discount for its stake in Bajaj Finance is high at 60% providing two levers for growth viz. appreciation in CMP of Bajaj Finance (18% upside to our FV) and reduction in holding-company discount. We upgrade our rating to ‘buy’ from ‘add’.

Bajaj Finance has built a solid data-driven lending engine which has helped it to read early warning indicators, toggle across segments and channels. Many of Bajaj Finance’s business segments such as consumer loans, SME loans etc. are however now more vulnerable, as economic growth nosedives, as compared to safer assets like retail housing loans. The uncertainly on the lockdown and ensuing collection behavior will prompt Bajaj and all lenders to slow down new loans. We have always liked the franchise and management of the company though high valuations had held us back from having a more aggressive stock view. Post the sharp correction, we believe that most of the aforesaid risks are in the price and we upgraded Bajaj Finance to ‘buy’ with FV of Rs 2,700 on April 07, 2020 (link). We expect Bajaj Finance to resume 19-20% RoE by FY22E, the RoE decline in FY21E (14%) will be sensitive to writeoffs in the lending book.

We are revising our SOTP-based fair value for Bajaj Finserv to Rs 7,150 from Rs 10,200; the reduction in FV mostly reflects lower value of the lending business. At our RGM-based FV Rs 2,700/share (18% upside) of Bajaj Finance, we expect the stock to trade at 3.6X March 2022E. Bajaj Finance remains the key value driver contributing to about 66% to Bajaj Finserv’s SOTP. Bajaj Finserv is, hence, an indirect play on the lending business. Contribution of the insurance businesses has declined over time but that is more because of high growth at Bajaj Finance.

We value the life insurance business at 1.3X EV and general insurance business at 4X book. The life business remains relatively sub-optimal with 12-13% near-term operating RoEV as compared to 18-20% for large peers. Its partnership with Axis Bank will likely provide some upside to volumes and improve operating leverage, not factored at this stage. Lower ULIPs volumes, mostly in FY21E, will likely put pressure on VNB growth for the year. However, we expect both life and non-life businesses to benefit from higher demand for (life and health) protection in the current environment. We are building in 10% holding-company discount.

Exhibit 2 shows that holding-company discount of Bajaj Finance, at 60%, is probably at peak. We have calculated the implied holding-company discount for Bajaj Finance considering our FV for life and general business, as on end of FY13-19. The current discount appears at the highest level when compared with the year-end data points. This, in our view, provides two solid levers for stock price appreciation reduction in holding company discount, which in a few periods was negative as well; this means that market cap of Bajaj Finserv was then higher than the value of its stake in Bajaj Finance and our FV of life and general businesses. Appreciation in stock price of Bajaj Finance (18% to our FV).

Notably, the current market price is ascribing a negative value to insurance businesses. The implied value of Bajaj Finance’s stake (at 52.8% holding) at CMP is `729 bn; this compares with Bajaj Finserv’s current market cap of `715 bn.