Analyst Corner: Auto wholesale volume likely to fall sharply in June

Industry wholesale volumes are likely to continue to decline sharply in June, given the impact of weak demand sentiment. The automobile dealers’ body FADA indicated recently (link) that passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales declined 1% y-y in May while two-wheelers (2Ws) and commercial vehicles were down 9%/8%. Our industry interactions indicate retail sales remain weak in June. While Maruti Suzuki (MSIL IN) has its annual maintenance shutdown of 7 days in June, M&M and Ashok Leyland (AL IN) have also indicated plant shutdown of 6-13 days to control inventory levels. While there were market expectations for a GST cut for the sector, particularly two-wheelers, the likelihood now seems low as the GST council did not discuss this at its meeting on June 21. Given the challenging environment, there exists downside risk to our FY20 estimates across all auto segments. Also, the initial monsoon rainfall has been weak (38% below normal until 23 June). In case rainfall remains significantly below normal, this will have a higher impact on sales of tractors and two-wheelers, in our view.

We currently factor in a recovery to start in 3QFY20 led by pre-buying and a favourable base effect. For June-19, we expect PV industry volumes to decline sharply by 17% y-y (note that this would be off a high base of 38% growth in June 2018). Maruti Suzuki (MSIL IN, Neutral) should report 13% y-y decline in domestic volumes impacted by the high base and weak demand. For 2Ws, we expect industry volumes to decline 11% y-y. Inventory levels remain very high and retail demand recovery is important to absorb the inventory ahead of the BS-6 change over, in our view.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) industry is likely to have a volume decline of 14% y-y due to weak demand, in our view. In tractors, we expect a sharp 23% y-y decline for M&M (MM IN, Buy). We have a Buy only on MM IN among OEMs due to attractive valuations and prefer Minda Industries (MNDA IN, Buy) among auto components. We have the Reduce rating on TVSL IN and EIM IN. We forecast MSIL to report a 12% y-y decline in overall volumes given the slowdown in demand and inventory correction. However, M&M’s utility vehicle volumes should be up 7% y-y, due to launch of new compact SUV XUV300.