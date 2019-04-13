Analyst corner | Auto — Retail growth slower than wholesale last fiscal

In March 2019, there was reduction in dealer inventory MoM, especially for 2W, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealer Association (FADA).

The year FY19 ended with weak wholesale growth, especially for 2W and PV, while MHCV and LCV remained robust (there was softening of growth for all segments in 2HFY20). Our channel checks reveal there was an increase in dealer inventory as on end- FY19 vs end-FY18; hence, retail growth would have been lower than wholesale in FY19.

Some reasons for low growth in FY19 for PV and 2W include rise in purchase cost, owing to rise in insurance cost and fuel prices, scarcity of liquidity and lack of new product launches, especially for PV. In March 2019, there was reduction in dealer inventory MoM, especially for 2W, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealer Association (FADA).

In FY20, the Society of Indian Automobile Association (SIAM) forecast PV will grow at 3-5%, 2W at 5-7% and CV at 10-12%.

The previous fiscal ended with PV growth of 3% YoY, the slowest growth in the past four years. Within PV, passenger cars (PC) grew by 2% YoY, utility vehicles (UV) grew by 2% YoY while multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) grew by 13% YoY.

Overall 2W grew by 5% YoY, the slowest in the past two years; in the 2W space, motorcycles (MC) grew by 8% YoY, scooters remained flat YoY while mopeds grew by 2% YoY. Scooters contribution reduced for the first time in 13 years to 31.6%, suggesting higher stress in urban and semi-urban areas than rural areas. Overall CV grew 20% YoY with MHCV up 15% YoY and LCV up by 20% YoY.

As per FADA’s March retail sales press release, retail sales remains subdued YoY, with 2W contracting 7%, CV by 12% and PV by 10%, while they grew MoM by 10%, 2%, and 5%, respectively. SIAM forecasts PV growth to be 3-5% in FY20, 2-wheeler by 5-7% and CV by 10-12%.