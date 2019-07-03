Analyst corner: Asian Paints’ FY19 report shows pressure on RoCE

As a result of its increased focus on capacity addition, APNT (standalone) recorded a CAGR of 20% in capital employed, from Rs 3,290 crore in FY14 to Rs 8,070 crore in FY19. (Reuters)

Asian Paints’ FY19 annual report highlighted continued pressure on its consolidated RoCE (down 640 bp from 28.8% in FY15 to 22.4% in FY19). This can primarily be attributed to rising capital intensity due to increased capex and the subdued operating performance. Standalone RoCE declined 880 bp to 28.6% over the last five years, while subsidiaries’ RoCE was down to 4.1% from 7.1% in FY15. The rise in working capital led to a decline in earnings-to-cash flow conversion to 89% in FY19 from 99% in the previous year and kept OCF modest at Rs 2,210 crore (FY18: Rs 2,110 crore). Consolidated revenue grew 15% to Rs 19,340 crore, but (a) higher RM costs, (b) deteriorating product mix and (c) rising discounts resulted in an 80 bp contraction in the Ebitda margin to 18.2%. Consolidated PAT grew at a relatively slow pace of 5.9% to Rs 2,160 crore (FY18: Rs 2,040 crore). Over FY16-19, discounts increased by 170 bp to 12.8% of gross revenue. Purchases from entities related to KMP stood at Rs 540 crore, accounting for 5.2% of raw materials consumed (FY18: Rs 430 crore, 5.1% of RMC).

As a result of its increased focus on capacity addition, APNT (standalone) recorded a CAGR of 20% in capital employed, from Rs 3,290 crore in FY14 to Rs 8,070 crore in FY19. Over the same period, earnings (Ebit post-tax) grew at a CAGR of 13%, from Rs 1,180 crore to Rs 2,150 crore. Consequently, standalone RoCE (ex-investment in subsidiaries) fell 880 bp from 37.4% in FY15 to 28.6% in FY19. Standalone revenue growth of 16% in FY19 was primarily driven by higher volumes in distempers and economy emulsions. However, discount expenses (including cash discount) rose 14.4% to Rs 2,390 crore in the year. Over FY16-19, discounts as a percentage of gross revenue increased from 11.1% to 12.8%. Such a trend is reflective of possible weakening of underlying demand scenario, in our view.