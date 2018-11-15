Analyst corner: Ashok Leyland poised for 12% FY19 volume growth

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 1:18 AM

Ashok Leyland has outperformed the Nifty Auto Index by 23% over the last 12 months as truck volumes have been strong and AL has maintained market share.

Discounts currently remain high (around 15% of ASPs), but we expect them to fall sharply in F20 as BS6 prebuying kicks in and capacity utilisation inches up.

Ashok Leyland has outperformed the Nifty Auto Index by 23% over the last 12 months as truck volumes have been strong and AL has maintained market share. With 95%-plus sales on finance, NBFC liquidity crunch is a near-term risk, but we expect big banks and NBFCs to support mortgage- backed auto sales. Thus, we maintain our 12% F19 volume growth forecast.

Discounts currently remain high (around 15% of ASPs), but we expect them to fall sharply in F20 as BS6 prebuying kicks in and capacity utilisation inches up. With 70% of PM2.5 pollutant coming from trucks, we believe the government will implement a scrappage scheme in F21 and thus support truck sales.
Ashok Leyland posted Y-o-Y revenue, EBITDA,and net income growth of 25%,32%,and 40%, respectively. Net income was 10% below our estimates — other income for the quarter was lower and interest expenses inched up.

CEO resignsaftera longsuccessful stint: After 14 years, CEO & MD of Ashok Leyland Vinod Dasari is resigning to pursue his personal interests. He will stay on through March 2019 to ensure a smooth transition. Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja will step in as executive chairman to assist in business continuity and a seamless transition.

[Ad]Salary above 30000? 55+ Credit Card options to choose from. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The company maintained its 15% MHCV growth outlook for F19. ALhas seen some impact of slowdown in financing from NBFCs but expects large banks and NBFCs to step in. 45% of sales are to the construction sector and that segment’s growth is likely to remain strong. Inventory was atnormal levels,around 16-18 days at dealers’end. MHCVs were 69% of 2Q revenue mix.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst corner: Ashok Leyland poised for 12% FY19 volume growth
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition