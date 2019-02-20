Analyst Corner| Ashok Leyland: Maintain ‘Buy’, target price at Rs 118

Ashok Leyland: Maintain ‘Buy’, target price at Rs 118

Ashok Leyland’s (AL) Q3FY19 results are not strictly comparable to our estimates due to the merger of its 100% LCV subsidiary. That said, Ebitda at Rs 6.5 bn beat our estimate by 25% due to cost control. Going forward, focus on cost efficiencies, softening commodities and merger synergies are all likely to support margins.

While management remains upbeat on pre-buying in FY20 ahead of the BS-VI norms, empirical data do not indicate such a trend (emission norm concern: Much ado about nothing). We remain positive on the underlying structural demand drivers and see the recent sharp correction as a buying opportunity. However, given the recent liquidity crunch, we are cutting FY20E EPS by 21% and TP from `148 to `118. Maintain ‘Buy’.

Revenue at `63.2 bn (down 12% y-o-y) is in line with our estimate (as LCV sales were routed through the standalone entity). Gross margin improved 200bps q-o-q due to tight cost control. Besides, the high-margin LCV business (according to management) kept Ebitda margin resilient at 10.3% versus our expectation of 8.2%. Over the quarter, AL ceded market share by 1.5% as it refrained from doling out incentives, which inched up to ~`410k (Q2: `400k) at an industry level.

Institutionalisation of practices insulated the business from uncertainty from the upcoming change of guard.

Despite a weak quarter, the normalising liquidity situation should help volumes recover sequentially. Management expects pre-buying due to BS-VI emission norms to boost demand. The launch of the 43-tonner lift-axle can be a game changer for AL.

Granular focus on expanding product offerings, deepening distribution and focus on profitable growth will ensure strong FCF. The recent correction in the stock factors in a significant adverse demand scenario (a sharp decline in volumes and cash flow), which is unlikely to occur in our view.

Hence, we maintain ‘Buy/SO’ with an SoTP-based target price of `118 (8x June FY20E EV/Ebitda; previously 9.0x; and `8/share for the financing business).