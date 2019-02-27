Analyst corner: ADSEZ would benefit from synergistic benefits – Kotak Institutional Equities

The acquisition would diminish majority share of FY2019 FCF guidance of Rs 17.5-20 bn, and double the EBITDA of the logistics business (earlier 4% share of fair value). (Representational photo)

ADSEZ’s proposed acquisition of the group’s agri logistics business appears expensive (15X FY2020E adjusted EV/EBITDA), without considering the benefits of synergy and new growth opportunities. Being a small investment (less than 2% of ADSEZ’s EV and EBITDA), the deal is unlikely to impact ADSEZ’s fair value and its success would be difficult to track from future financials. We would wait more financial details before fine-tuning estimates; expect the payout and near-term capex to sap up 30% of combined FCF over FY2019-20.

Adani Logistics Limited (ALL), a wholly owned subsidiary of ADSEZ, has approved acquisition of Adani Agri Logistics, a wholly owned entity of Adani Enterprises. The transaction values the agri logistics business at 15X FY2020 EV/EBITDA, adjusting for value paid for land. It values the agri logistics business at 9X net worth for business doing a sub-optimal 15% pre-tax return on fixed assets.

The above valuations are devoid of the synergy benefits on EBITDA and capex that start accruing from FY2021. ADSEZ would buy the equity stake for Rs 9.5 bn and also potentially repay the internal debt of ~Rs 2.3 bn of AEL.

The acquisition would diminish majority share of FY2019 FCF guidance of Rs 17.5-20 bn, and double the EBITDA of the logistics business (earlier 4% share of fair value). While the agri logistics business would be a larger contributor to EBITDA in the coming years, it would require Rs 4.3 bn of capex, largely in FY2020. Beyond FY2020, ADSEZ would benefit from synergistic benefits in terms of (1) reduced capex (2) additional EBITDA and (3) lower interest cost. In addition, ADSEZ would invest in growth opportunities through the agri logistics business to (1) add new capacities in base business and (2) start of warehousing business from existing locations. Without assuming company-projected synergies and interest cost savings, and limiting incremental investments only to service tenders won thus far in base business, the implied EV/EBITDA multiple basis would unlikely go below 10X EV/EBITDA before FY2025. Synergies and new opportunities would allow EV/EBITDA to fall under 10X by FY2021.