Analyst Corner: ‘Add’ on JSW Energy with revised fair value of Rs 75

JSW Energy’s earnings for 3QFY20 were impacted by 20% y-o-y decline in generation at Vijaynagar, and 15% y-o-y decline in standalone realizations even as performance of other subsidiaries remained on course. Management highlighted procedural delays in acquisition of 700 MW power projects from Ind-Bharath that will now likely be completed by 2HFY21. Maintain ‘add’ rating with revised FV of Rs 75/share (from Rs 80/share).

JSW Energy’s EBITDA declined 14% y-o-y to Rs 6.4 bn (KIE: Rs 7.3 bn) in 3QFY20 on account of higher-than-estimated increase in fuel cost to Rs 2.91/kwh (-11% y-o-y,+12% qoq) along with decline in net generation to 4.6 BUs (-11% y-o-y) due to lower short-term sales.

However, weak EBITDA performance was supplemented by tax write-back of Rs 2.8 bn on account of write-back of deferred tax liability, and reversal of current tax expense on account of write-off amount owed by Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL) yielding 125% yoy growth in PAT to Rs 3.3 bn. Standalone earnings performance was impacted by 2% qoq decline in fuel cost at Rs 3.18/kwh resulting in lower-than-estimated improvement in EBITDA/kwh.

On the operational front, JSW Energy reported decline in net generation volumes at 4.6 BUs in 3QFY20 led by weaker generation at Vijaynagar plant (-20% y-o-y, 46% PLF) due to lower short term sales and Ratnagiri plant (-11% yoy, 72% PLF) due to lower off-take from long term PPAs. Hydro generation at 730 BUs (+6% y-o-y) improved due to better water availability.

We maintain ‘add’ on JSW Energy with revised fair value of Rs 75/share primarily on account of potential value accretive acquisitions as well as declining fuel cost. We ascribe an option value of Rs 12/share (75% probability) for potential acquisition of Ind-Bharath. The acquisition of stressed assets at attractive valuations (50% discount to replacement cost) despite proximity to coal sources and assured fuel supply agreements could be significantly value accretive. Incremental clarity on valuations for Kamalanga (1,050 MW) as well as timelines for conclusion of transactions could aid value creation.