Analyst corner| ‘Add’ on Exide Industries, target price Rs 228

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 12:55:48 AM

While batteries have less to gain from the upcoming safety and emission norms, it will relatively outperform the industry in FY21 as replacement can cushion any slowdown in OEM volumes.

However, revenue growth from auto OEMs is likely to have been weak given the sluggish production coupled with pass-through of lower lead prices.

Exide’s Q4FY19 revenue growth (6% YoY) was slightly lower than our estimate due to muted auto OEM growth and likely pass-through of lower Lead prices to OEMs. However, EBITDA margin at 14.4% beat our/consensus estimate of 13.4% on lower staff costs. Lead prices were down 17% YoY in Q4, but gross margin expanded by only 30 bps, as unfavourable currency appears to have partially offset the benefit.

We like Exide for its structural growth in after-market. Further, CV and tractor battery segments are benefitting from shift to organised plays. Benign Lead prices and favourable mix (higher replacement share) should support margin going ahead. Our FY20/FY21E earnings are largely unchanged. We have ‘Add’ rating with target price of `228 (core business at 17x FY21E EPS and insurance business at `33/share).

Management indicated volumes in automotive, UPS, solar and other infrastructure segment batteries posted good growth during Q4. However, revenue growth from auto OEMs is likely to have been weak given the sluggish production coupled with pass-through of lower lead prices.

The company continues to focus on cost control and technology upgradation as strategies to improve the bottom line. Exide is investing heavily in Haldia facility to upgrade manufacturing technology and cutting down on manual intervention. This should lead to better consistency, less wastage, lower warranty costs ( 2% of sales) and lower staff costs.

We expect revenue growth to pick up in H2FY20 given pick-up in Auto OEM volumes (on a low base and driven by BS-VI pre-buy) coupled with steady growth in replacement segment. Further, there has been pricing discipline between both Exide and Amara Raja (at least for now).

While batteries have less to gain from the upcoming safety and emission norms, it will relatively outperform the industry in FY21 as replacement can cushion any slowdown in OEM volumes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst corner| ‘Add’ on Exide Industries, target price Rs 228
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition