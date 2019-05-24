Analyst Corner: ‘Add’ on Eric Lifesciences, revised TP at Rs 680

Consolidated EBITDA margin at 28.9% contracted 487 bps YoY/ 812 bps QoQ. This led to PAT of `541 mn (-3% YoY/ -33% QoQ) which miss our/ consensus estimates by 25/26% despite lower interest costs (-43% YoY), tax rate (7.5% vs. 9.9% in Q3’18) and higher other income (61% YoY).