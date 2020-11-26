  • MORE MARKET STATS

Analyst Corner: Adani Group focusing more on B2C as against B2B

By: |
November 26, 2020 8:24 AM

Revenue streams related to passenger/non- passenger footfalls is a focus area for generating healthy returns on airport assets

Adani Group, Jugeshinder Singh, Jeet Adani, Balasubramanyam, Maximising ROIC/ROE, Adani Green, Adani PowerRevenue streams related to passenger/non- passenger footfalls is a focus area for generating healthy returns on airport assets for Adani Group (File Photo)

We organised a call with Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh, Jeet Adani and Balasubramanyam. The group is moving to a B2C focus vs B2B, with incremental investments in airports and data centres. Adani Wilmar and Gas are existing B2C investments. Maximising ROIC/ROE is top of mind. The family owns 65% in group companies. Confidence was exhibited on replicating Adani Ports’ success of growing faster than the market across the group.

Airports a priority in logistics vs roads. Revenue streams related to passenger/non- passenger footfalls is a focus area for generating healthy returns on airport assets. Management cited an example of Ahmedabad having 80% of footfalls from non–passengers, who are generally not catered to. Strong relationships with regulators in 300+ locations across the country should help in seeing through initiatives that are in-line with the regulator’s vision. Mumbai distribution’s regulatory assets have been brought down to negligible levels within 2.5 years of taking over, as power is being supplied at competitive rates without compromising quality. Investments in road and water sectors are being evaluated on scalability and risk acceptance.

Related News

Adani Green – scale the gamechanger. 10 GW+ renewable energy capacity on one site eventually should ensure that Adani Green benefits from economies of scale on O&M, T&D, and overheads. Management mentioned that the recent solar power bid at `2/unit should not indefinitely delay the 8GW PPA signing at `2.92/unit. Manufacturing linked tender makes this project critical from a country perspective and the average SEB procurement price of `3.51/unit is well above the `2.92/ unit. Adani Power’s delisting thought process is around the cost of capital raising due to ESG concerns on coal power plants and regulatory receivables exceeding debt

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Analyst Corner Adani Group focusing more on B2C as against B2B
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares to be delisted tomorrow
2FPI buying in 2020 so far at $15 billion
3Sensex tanks 695 points on profit booking in bank, IT