Analyst corner | Accenture growth trajectory to sustain in near term

Accenture’s Q3FY19 earnings result beat consensus expectation and its own guidance with strong show across geographies and verticals, but weaker order bookings especially in outsourcing (down 21% y-o-y) is a cause for concern for Indian IT. Performance once again was driven by communication media & technology (CMT), resources and products. Strong y-o-y growth across geographies in cc terms — North America, Europe and Growth Markets up 9%, 5%, and 13%, respectively.

Outsourcing and consulting both reported strong growth of 7% y-o-y and 10% y-o-y, respectively, in cc terms. Management has raised the FY19 revenue growth guidance to 8-9% (from 6.5-8.5% earlier; with -3% FX impact), implying stable outlook in near term. In Q4FY19, growth is likely to be 5-8% y-o-y (-2% Fx impact) to $10.85-11.15 billion (consensus: $11 billion). A strong financial performance with steady outlook indicates near-term stability.

Dollar revenue grew 4% y-o-y (8% in cc terms, 7% organic cc terms growth) to $11.1 billion (consensus: $11.04 billion; guidance: $10.8-11.10 billion). In terms of geography, Americas, Europe and Growth Markets grew 9%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, y-o-y in cc terms. In terms of verticals (cc terms), CMT, financial services, healthcare & public service, products and resources grew 7%, 4%, 6%, 8% and 19% y-o-y, respectively. Growth in financial services improved in line with the commentary. Overall bookings declined 10% y-o-y to $10.6 billion with book-to-bill ratio at 0.95x [5-year average: 1.07x; Q3 average (7 years): 1.09x] — weakest in the history of company (Q1FY09: 0.96x). Consulting book-to-bill stood at 0.96x [5-year average: 1.04x; Q3 average (7 year): 1.03x], while outsourcing book-to-bill stood at 0.94x [5-year average: 1.10x; Q3 average (7year): 1.15x]. Consulting increased 2% y-o-y in dollar terms, but outsourcing bookings declined by 21% y-o-y. Q3FY19 order book witnessed weakness especially in outsourcing; however, management was confident of stronger Q4FY19. We see the weaker order booking especially in outsourcing a concern for Indian IT.

Accenture has delivered a strong 9MFY19 with a 9% y-o-y growth in Q3FY19 (cc terms). Outsourcing momentum continued in line with our expectations and we expect the trajectory to sustain in near term.