Amtech Esters has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹71.00-75.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SRF
|-2.7
|-3.37
|-5.7
|-1.19
|-12.65
|1.1
|4.39
|Navin Fluorine International
|1.1
|6.52
|27.21
|36.69
|86.76
|23.26
|16.85
|Yasho Industries
|-4.45
|-2.89
|64.83
|183.15
|126.48
|31.76
|17.89
|Ardee Industries
|-2.6
|-18.44
|-18.44
|-18.44
|-18.44
|-6.57
|-4
|Andhra Sugars
|2.38
|-1.19
|26.87
|35.31
|29.58
|-6.88
|-1.54
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|5.16
|39.81
|63.24
|70.4
|36.48
|12.54
|4.16
|Gem Aromatics
|-2.9
|-9.51
|-0.88
|-14.06
|-46.03
|-20.24
|-12.69
|OCCL
|1.12
|5.54
|22.63
|111.93
|18.74
|20.61
|11.9
|Diamines & Chemicals
|1.26
|-0.86
|-1.57
|8.47
|-33.14
|-22.67
|-14.29
|Hindcon Chemicals
|3.92
|10.06
|11.37
|31.48
|-24.18
|-4.34
|14.58
Source: Dion Global
Amtech Esters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24129DL2002PLC115465 and registration number is 115465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global