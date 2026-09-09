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Amtech Esters Share Price

Sector
Chemicals

Amtech Esters has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 71.00-75.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Amtech Esters Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Amtech Esters Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SRF		-2.7-3.37-5.7-1.19-12.651.14.39
Navin Fluorine International		1.16.5227.2136.6986.7623.2616.85
Yasho Industries		-4.45-2.8964.83183.15126.4831.7617.89
Ardee Industries		-2.6-18.44-18.44-18.44-18.44-6.57-4
Andhra Sugars		2.38-1.1926.8735.3129.58-6.88-1.54
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		5.1639.8163.2470.436.4812.544.16
Gem Aromatics		-2.9-9.51-0.88-14.06-46.03-20.24-12.69
OCCL		1.125.5422.63111.9318.7420.6111.9
Diamines & Chemicals		1.26-0.86-1.578.47-33.14-22.67-14.29
Hindcon Chemicals		3.9210.0611.3731.48-24.18-4.3414.58

Source: Dion Global

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About Amtech Esters

Amtech Esters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24129DL2002PLC115465 and registration number is 115465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Singh Bawa
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Gurpreet Kaur Bawa
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras Suri
    Independent Director

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