Here's the live share price of Amraworld Agrico along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amraworld Agrico
|1.92
|-3.64
|-5.36
|1.92
|-44.79
|-8.42
|2.43
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amraworld Agrico has declined 44.79% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Amraworld Agrico has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.52
|0.52
|10
|0.52
|0.52
|20
|0.53
|0.53
|50
|0.54
|0.53
|100
|0.54
|0.55
|200
|0.6
|0.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amraworld Agrico remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Amraworld Agrico - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Amraworld Agrico - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 3Rd August 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Amraworld Agrico - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation Of
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Amraworld Agrico - Reg 30 And Other Applicable Provisions Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Amraworld Agrico - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1991PLC015846 and registration number is 015846. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amraworld Agrico is ₹0.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amraworld Agrico is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amraworld Agrico is ₹6.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amraworld Agrico are ₹0.58 and ₹0.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amraworld Agrico stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amraworld Agrico is ₹1.15 and 52-week low of Amraworld Agrico is ₹0.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amraworld Agrico has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, -3.64% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, -44.79% over 1 year, -8.42% across 3 years, and 2.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amraworld Agrico are -5.81 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global