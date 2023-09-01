Follow Us

AMRAWORLD AGRICO LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.74 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amraworld Agrico Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.72₹0.76
₹0.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.60₹1.22
₹0.74
Open Price
₹0.75
Prev. Close
₹0.74
Volume
4,66,359

Amraworld Agrico Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.76
  • R20.78
  • R30.8
  • Pivot
    0.74
  • S10.72
  • S20.7
  • S30.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.940.75
  • 100.950.74
  • 200.980.73
  • 501.050.72
  • 1001.070.74
  • 2001.450.81

Amraworld Agrico Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.131.372.785.71-33.9368.18164.29
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Amraworld Agrico Ltd. Share Holdings

Amraworld Agrico Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amraworld Agrico Ltd.

Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1991PLC015846 and registration number is 015846. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nikunj Sanghani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sagar Gajera
    Director
  • Ms. Manisha Patel
    Director

FAQs on Amraworld Agrico Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amraworld Agrico Ltd.?

The market cap of Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is ₹8.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amraworld Agrico Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is -55.22 and PB ratio of Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amraworld Agrico Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amraworld Agrico Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amraworld Agrico Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is ₹1.22 and 52-week low of Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is ₹.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

