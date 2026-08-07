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Amraworld Agrico Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMRAWORLD AGRICO

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Amraworld Agrico along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.53 Closed
1.92₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amraworld Agrico Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.52₹0.58
₹0.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.42₹1.15
₹0.53
Open Price
₹0.58
Prev. Close
₹0.52
Volume
1,15,757

Source: Dion Global

Amraworld Agrico Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amraworld Agrico		1.92-3.64-5.361.92-44.79-8.422.43
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amraworld Agrico has declined 44.79% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Amraworld Agrico has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Amraworld Agrico Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amraworld Agrico Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.520.52
100.520.52
200.530.53
500.540.53
1000.540.55
2000.60.62

Source: Dion Global

Amraworld Agrico Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amraworld Agrico remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amraworld Agrico Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTAmraworld Agrico - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
Aug 03, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTAmraworld Agrico - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 3Rd August 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTAmraworld Agrico - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation Of
Jul 20, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTAmraworld Agrico - Reg 30 And Other Applicable Provisions Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
Jul 07, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTAmraworld Agrico - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Amraworld Agrico

Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1991PLC015846 and registration number is 015846. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Steven Hines
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dinesh Rathod
    Director
  • Ms. Manisha Patel
    Director

FAQs on Amraworld Agrico Share Price

What is the share price of Amraworld Agrico?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amraworld Agrico is ₹0.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amraworld Agrico?

The Amraworld Agrico is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amraworld Agrico?

The market cap of Amraworld Agrico is ₹6.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amraworld Agrico?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amraworld Agrico are ₹0.58 and ₹0.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amraworld Agrico?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amraworld Agrico stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amraworld Agrico is ₹1.15 and 52-week low of Amraworld Agrico is ₹0.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amraworld Agrico performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amraworld Agrico has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, -3.64% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, -44.79% over 1 year, -8.42% across 3 years, and 2.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amraworld Agrico?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amraworld Agrico are -5.81 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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