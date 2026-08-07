What is the share price of Amraworld Agrico? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amraworld Agrico is ₹0.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Amraworld Agrico? The Amraworld Agrico is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amraworld Agrico? The market cap of Amraworld Agrico is ₹6.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amraworld Agrico? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amraworld Agrico are ₹0.58 and ₹0.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amraworld Agrico? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amraworld Agrico stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amraworld Agrico is ₹1.15 and 52-week low of Amraworld Agrico is ₹0.42 as on .

How has the Amraworld Agrico performed historically in terms of returns? The Amraworld Agrico has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, -3.64% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, -44.79% over 1 year, -8.42% across 3 years, and 2.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amraworld Agrico? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amraworld Agrico are -5.81 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global