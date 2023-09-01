Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.13
|1.37
|2.78
|5.71
|-33.93
|68.18
|164.29
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1991PLC015846 and registration number is 015846. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is ₹8.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is -55.22 and PB ratio of Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amraworld Agrico Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is ₹1.22 and 52-week low of Amraworld Agrico Ltd. is ₹.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.