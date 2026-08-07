Here's the live share price of Amrapali Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amrapali Industries
|3.21
|14.68
|92.84
|147.18
|125.81
|46.20
|20.15
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amrapali Industries has gained 125.81% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Amrapali Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.73
|35.38
|10
|34.55
|35.2
|20
|35.4
|34.89
|50
|31.4
|31.68
|100
|23.8
|26.89
|200
|19.28
|22.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amrapali Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.20%, FII holding rose to 2.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Amrapali Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Clarification In Respect Of Disclosu
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Amrapali Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Amrapali Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Amrapali Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Updates On Price Movement Letter
|Jun 11, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Amrapali Industries - Clarification sought from Amrapali Industries Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Amrapali Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1988PLC010674 and registration number is 010674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48417.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrapali Industries is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amrapali Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amrapali Industries is ₹179.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amrapali Industries are ₹36.79 and ₹34.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrapali Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrapali Industries is ₹44.77 and 52-week low of Amrapali Industries is ₹12.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amrapali Industries has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, 14.68% for the past month, 92.84% over 3 months, 125.81% over 1 year, 46.2% across 3 years, and 20.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amrapali Industries are 14.35 and 3.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global