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Amrapali Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMRAPALI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Amrapali Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.00 Closed
-3.29₹ -1.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amrapali Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.56₹36.79
₹35.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.65₹44.77
₹35.00
Open Price
₹35.00
Prev. Close
₹36.19
Volume
15,364

Source: Dion Global

Amrapali Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amrapali Industries		3.2114.6892.84147.18125.8146.2020.15
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amrapali Industries has gained 125.81% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Amrapali Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Amrapali Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amrapali Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.7335.38
1034.5535.2
2035.434.89
5031.431.68
10023.826.89
20019.2822.38

Source: Dion Global

Amrapali Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amrapali Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.20%, FII holding rose to 2.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amrapali Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTAmrapali Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Clarification In Respect Of Disclosu
Aug 04, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTAmrapali Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Jul 16, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTAmrapali Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTAmrapali Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Updates On Price Movement Letter
Jun 11, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTAmrapali Industries - Clarification sought from Amrapali Industries Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Amrapali Industries

Amrapali Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1988PLC010674 and registration number is 010674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48417.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Bhumi Atit Patel
    Chairperson (NonExe. & NonInd.Director)
  • Mr. Yashwant Amratlal Thakkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh Arvindbhai Thakkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Urshita Mittalbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Haresh Jashubhai Chaudhari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amrapali Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Amrapali Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrapali Industries is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amrapali Industries?

The Amrapali Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amrapali Industries?

The market cap of Amrapali Industries is ₹179.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amrapali Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amrapali Industries are ₹36.79 and ₹34.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amrapali Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrapali Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrapali Industries is ₹44.77 and 52-week low of Amrapali Industries is ₹12.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amrapali Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amrapali Industries has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, 14.68% for the past month, 92.84% over 3 months, 125.81% over 1 year, 46.2% across 3 years, and 20.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amrapali Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amrapali Industries are 14.35 and 3.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Amrapali Industries News

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