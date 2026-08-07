What is the share price of Amrapali Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrapali Industries is ₹35.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Amrapali Industries? The Amrapali Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amrapali Industries? The market cap of Amrapali Industries is ₹179.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amrapali Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amrapali Industries are ₹36.79 and ₹34.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amrapali Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrapali Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrapali Industries is ₹44.77 and 52-week low of Amrapali Industries is ₹12.65 as on .

How has the Amrapali Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Amrapali Industries has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, 14.68% for the past month, 92.84% over 3 months, 125.81% over 1 year, 46.2% across 3 years, and 20.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amrapali Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amrapali Industries are 14.35 and 3.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global