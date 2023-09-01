Follow Us

AMRAPALI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.30 Closed
-1.57-0.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amrapali Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.22₹11.76
₹11.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.26₹17.35
₹11.30
Open Price
₹11.76
Prev. Close
₹11.48
Volume
6,767

Amrapali Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.63
  • R211.97
  • R312.17
  • Pivot
    11.43
  • S111.09
  • S210.89
  • S310.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.2911.31
  • 1014.411.26
  • 2014.3911.28
  • 5014.3111.57
  • 10015.0712
  • 20017.7312.7

Amrapali Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.17-1.31-11.72-11.86-17.82202.95139.92
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Amrapali Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Amrapali Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amrapali Industries Ltd.

Amrapali Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1988PLC010674 and registration number is 010674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30172.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yashwant Amratlal Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rashmikant Amratlal Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhumi Atit Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mayur Rajendrabhai Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Haresh Jashubhai Chaudhari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Urshita Mittalbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amrapali Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amrapali Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Amrapali Industries Ltd. is ₹58.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amrapali Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amrapali Industries Ltd. is 100.0 and PB ratio of Amrapali Industries Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amrapali Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrapali Industries Ltd. is ₹11.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amrapali Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrapali Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrapali Industries Ltd. is ₹17.35 and 52-week low of Amrapali Industries Ltd. is ₹9.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

