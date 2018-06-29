Amrapali homebuyers refute reports of projects restarting

Homebuyers of Amrapali Group have refuted reports that the embattled real estate company and co-developers have started work in six stalled projects.

According to Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association, the company has not yet deposited the Rs 250 crore in an escrow account of a UCO Bank branch on the Supreme Court premises, as directed by the apex court.

The three builders selected for the completion of the pending projects are Galaxy Dream Homes, India Infoline and Kanodia Business.

According to the affidavit submitted with the Supreme Court, the builders will be developing a total of 40,987 units that are to be completed, which requires Rs 5,112 crore to complete. The Galaxy Group will be making an investment of Rs 2,500 crore in the span of the next four years to revive and construct eight pending residential projects, which would bring relief to over 28,000 customers who have invested in these projects. India Infoline and Kanodia would construct six projects and one project, respectively.