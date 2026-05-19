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Amrapali Fincap Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMRAPALI FINCAP

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Amrapali Fincap along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.01 Closed
4.94₹ 0.66
As on May 18, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
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Amrapali Fincap Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.01₹14.01
₹14.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.35₹13.35
₹14.01
Open Price
₹14.01
Prev. Close
₹13.35
Volume
1,200

Amrapali Fincap Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amrapali Fincap		4.944.944.944.944.943.27-2.06
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-2.75-4.593.2421.5521.556.723.98
Tata Capital		-5.84-9.78-15.00-6.83-8.32-2.86-1.72
Aditya Birla Capital		-3.573.521.464.5460.6328.5022.81
HDB Financial Services		-4.10-2.25-5.77-9.36-20.22-7.25-4.42
Max Financial Services		-5.28-5.08-12.93-5.2618.7033.1212.36
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-5.316.896.78-15.075.8075.0935.64
360 One Wam		-1.471.98-1.832.499.8339.7230.48
Tata Investment Corporation		-7.75-6.605.17-14.496.7345.5043.79
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-7.554.07-5.16-16.22-11.7326.7823.40
Anand Rathi Wealth		-0.96-1.4419.2917.9597.28104.2665.08
Lords Mark Industries		010.2427.6055.0697.8431.5819.05
Angel One		-6.763.9818.056.828.6233.0335.77
Nuvama Wealth Management		-11.655.4411.89-2.227.4041.1222.96
Computer Age Management Services		-7.674.594.72-2.61-0.8522.9111.08
JSW Holdings		-3.72-4.15-28.47-29.35-46.8244.5624.26
KFIN Technologies		-11.15-14.85-18.68-25.23-23.6535.9217.46
Maharashtra Scooters		-8.26-8.92-13.76-22.71-6.0733.6628.23
RRP Semiconductor		-1.00-1.99-7.72-19.83890.18757.18262.95
JM Financial		-10.67-3.67-4.77-13.2712.7326.4510.25

Over the last one year, Amrapali Fincap has gained 4.94% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (21.55%), Tata Capital (-8.32%), Aditya Birla Capital (60.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Amrapali Fincap has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.98%) and Tata Capital (-1.72%).

Amrapali Fincap Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Amrapali Fincap Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.8912.95
1014.7513.67
2014.8314.88
5021.520.18
10027.4129.97
20050.8447.76

Amrapali Fincap Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amrapali Fincap saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.77%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
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Amrapali Fincap Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 21, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTAmrapali Fincap - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 15, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTAmrapali Fincap - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 13, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTAmrapali Fincap - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Feb 13, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTAmrapali Fincap - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
Feb 11, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTAmrapali Fincap - Board Meeting Intimation for Scheme Of Arrangement

About Amrapali Fincap

Amrapali Fincap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2004PLC044988 and registration number is 044988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Linaben Trusharkumar Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Bhumi Atit Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganpat Motiram Rawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amrapali Fincap Share Price

What is the share price of Amrapali Fincap?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrapali Fincap is ₹14.01 as on May 18, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amrapali Fincap?

The Amrapali Fincap is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amrapali Fincap?

The market cap of Amrapali Fincap is ₹18.83 Cr as on May 18, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amrapali Fincap?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amrapali Fincap are ₹14.01 and ₹14.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amrapali Fincap?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrapali Fincap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrapali Fincap is ₹13.35 and 52-week low of Amrapali Fincap is ₹13.35 as on May 18, 2026.

How has the Amrapali Fincap performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amrapali Fincap has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 4.94% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, 4.94% over 1 year, 10.14% across 3 years, and -9.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amrapali Fincap?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amrapali Fincap are 69.01 and 0.13 on May 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Amrapali Fincap News

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