Here's the live share price of Amrapali Fincap along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amrapali Fincap
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|3.27
|-2.06
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-2.75
|-4.59
|3.24
|21.55
|21.55
|6.72
|3.98
|Tata Capital
|-5.84
|-9.78
|-15.00
|-6.83
|-8.32
|-2.86
|-1.72
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-3.57
|3.52
|1.46
|4.54
|60.63
|28.50
|22.81
|HDB Financial Services
|-4.10
|-2.25
|-5.77
|-9.36
|-20.22
|-7.25
|-4.42
|Max Financial Services
|-5.28
|-5.08
|-12.93
|-5.26
|18.70
|33.12
|12.36
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-5.31
|6.89
|6.78
|-15.07
|5.80
|75.09
|35.64
|360 One Wam
|-1.47
|1.98
|-1.83
|2.49
|9.83
|39.72
|30.48
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-7.75
|-6.60
|5.17
|-14.49
|6.73
|45.50
|43.79
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-7.55
|4.07
|-5.16
|-16.22
|-11.73
|26.78
|23.40
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-0.96
|-1.44
|19.29
|17.95
|97.28
|104.26
|65.08
|Lords Mark Industries
|0
|10.24
|27.60
|55.06
|97.84
|31.58
|19.05
|Angel One
|-6.76
|3.98
|18.05
|6.82
|8.62
|33.03
|35.77
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-11.65
|5.44
|11.89
|-2.22
|7.40
|41.12
|22.96
|Computer Age Management Services
|-7.67
|4.59
|4.72
|-2.61
|-0.85
|22.91
|11.08
|JSW Holdings
|-3.72
|-4.15
|-28.47
|-29.35
|-46.82
|44.56
|24.26
|KFIN Technologies
|-11.15
|-14.85
|-18.68
|-25.23
|-23.65
|35.92
|17.46
|Maharashtra Scooters
|-8.26
|-8.92
|-13.76
|-22.71
|-6.07
|33.66
|28.23
|RRP Semiconductor
|-1.00
|-1.99
|-7.72
|-19.83
|890.18
|757.18
|262.95
|JM Financial
|-10.67
|-3.67
|-4.77
|-13.27
|12.73
|26.45
|10.25
Over the last one year, Amrapali Fincap has gained 4.94% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (21.55%), Tata Capital (-8.32%), Aditya Birla Capital (60.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Amrapali Fincap has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.98%) and Tata Capital (-1.72%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.89
|12.95
|10
|14.75
|13.67
|20
|14.83
|14.88
|50
|21.5
|20.18
|100
|27.41
|29.97
|200
|50.84
|47.76
In the latest quarter, Amrapali Fincap saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.77%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 21, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Amrapali Fincap - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 15, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Amrapali Fincap - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Amrapali Fincap - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Amrapali Fincap - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Amrapali Fincap - Board Meeting Intimation for Scheme Of Arrangement
Amrapali Fincap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2004PLC044988 and registration number is 044988. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrapali Fincap is ₹14.01 as on May 18, 2026.
The Amrapali Fincap is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amrapali Fincap is ₹18.83 Cr as on May 18, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amrapali Fincap are ₹14.01 and ₹14.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrapali Fincap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrapali Fincap is ₹13.35 and 52-week low of Amrapali Fincap is ₹13.35 as on May 18, 2026.
The Amrapali Fincap has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 4.94% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, 4.94% over 1 year, 10.14% across 3 years, and -9.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amrapali Fincap are 69.01 and 0.13 on May 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.