What is the share price of Amrapali Fincap? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrapali Fincap is ₹14.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Amrapali Fincap? The Amrapali Fincap is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amrapali Fincap? The market cap of Amrapali Fincap is ₹18.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amrapali Fincap? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amrapali Fincap are ₹14.01 and ₹14.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amrapali Fincap? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrapali Fincap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrapali Fincap is ₹13.35 and 52-week low of Amrapali Fincap is ₹13.35 as on .

How has the Amrapali Fincap performed historically in terms of returns? The Amrapali Fincap has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, 4.94% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, 4.94% over 1 year, 10.14% across 3 years, and -9.9% over 5 years.