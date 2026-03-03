Here's the live share price of Amrapali Capital & Finance Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amrapali Capital & Finance Services has gained 28.63% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.98%.
Amrapali Capital & Finance Services’s current P/E of 13.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amrapali Capital & Finance Services
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|8.41
|28.63
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, Amrapali Capital & Finance Services has gained 4.98% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Amrapali Capital & Finance Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.37
|18.07
|10
|14.08
|15.83
|20
|11.09
|14.2
|50
|18.28
|16.55
|100
|20.85
|20.23
|200
|25.55
|26.07
In the latest quarter, Amrapali Capital & Finance Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 15, 2026, 9:29 PM IST
|Amrapali Capital & F - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 14, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
|Amrapali Capital & F - Results - Financial Results For 30 Sep 2025
|Nov 14, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
|Amrapali Capital & F - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome - Financial Result
|Nov 13, 2025, 9:39 PM IST
|Amrapali Capital & F - Board Meeting Intimation for Re Scheduling Of Board Meeting
|Nov 06, 2025, 12:02 AM IST
|Amrapali Capital & F - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Result
Amrapali Capital & Finance Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1994PLC118992 and registration number is 000362. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amrapali Capital & Finance Services is ₹20.04 as on Jun 23, 2025.
The Amrapali Capital & Finance Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amrapali Capital & Finance Services is ₹19.60 Cr as on Jun 23, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amrapali Capital & Finance Services are ₹20.04 and ₹20.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amrapali Capital & Finance Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amrapali Capital & Finance Services is ₹20.04 and 52-week low of Amrapali Capital & Finance Services is ₹19.09 as on Jun 23, 2025.
The Amrapali Capital & Finance Services has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 4.98% over 1 year, 8.41% across 3 years, and 28.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amrapali Capital & Finance Services are 13.33 and 0.23 on Jun 23, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.