What is the share price of AMPL Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMPL Capital is ₹32.99 as on .

What kind of stock is AMPL Capital? The AMPL Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AMPL Capital? The market cap of AMPL Capital is ₹169.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AMPL Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of AMPL Capital are ₹34.75 and ₹31.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AMPL Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMPL Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMPL Capital is ₹39.40 and 52-week low of AMPL Capital is ₹20.70 as on .

How has the AMPL Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The AMPL Capital has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, 24.54% for the past month, 11.04% over 3 months, 40.32% over 1 year, 5.26% across 3 years, and 50.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AMPL Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMPL Capital are 6.79 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global