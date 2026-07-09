Here's the live share price of AMPL Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AMPL Capital
|-4.71
|24.54
|11.04
|9.97
|40.32
|5.26
|50.06
|Bajaj Finance
|-0.44
|15.98
|10.34
|3.94
|8.92
|10.27
|10.55
|Shriram Finance
|-3.11
|13.12
|-0.91
|2.16
|51.58
|43.29
|28.79
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-1.88
|21.30
|13.88
|0.81
|16.16
|15.39
|28.04
|Muthoot Finance
|5.63
|3.90
|-12.02
|-20.08
|16.11
|34.87
|14.97
|L&T Finance
|0.48
|20.05
|14.06
|2.33
|51.00
|33.33
|27.74
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-1.71
|2.01
|-12.71
|-32.77
|-36.27
|-11.16
|-9.84
|Sundaram Finance
|1.63
|14.31
|-5.25
|-11.55
|-10.28
|20.91
|11.85
|Piramal Finance
|-3.39
|8.15
|22.26
|13.71
|59.35
|16.80
|9.77
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.36
|18.24
|11.79
|-6.51
|22.99
|1.26
|16.27
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-2.33
|9.93
|13.75
|-19.66
|-5.96
|91.03
|96.75
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.74
|20.12
|10.41
|-0.69
|-2.49
|8.02
|23.56
|Manappuram Finance
|4.92
|11.27
|23.41
|7.52
|23.48
|36.18
|13.78
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|5.17
|19.75
|32.89
|28.68
|40.66
|7.37
|13.93
|IIFL Finance
|4.60
|5.47
|15.96
|-19.88
|3.48
|-0.35
|15.97
|Five-Star Business Finance
|3.79
|27.68
|31.87
|4.02
|-28.93
|-6.97
|1.88
|SBFC Finance
|0.49
|-0.24
|2.96
|-11.00
|-17.87
|-0.44
|-0.26
|Bengal & Assam Company
|1.18
|-7.42
|11.82
|-2.64
|-23.12
|8.76
|29.57
|Paisalo Digital
|-0.76
|18.62
|84.42
|100.88
|131.16
|41.97
|17.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AMPL Capital has gained 40.32% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (8.92%), Shriram Finance (51.58%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (16.16%). From a 5 year perspective, AMPL Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (10.55%) and Shriram Finance (28.79%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.46
|35.04
|10
|32.59
|33.43
|20
|30.66
|31.7
|50
|29.53
|30.16
|100
|29.32
|29.63
|200
|29.6
|29.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AMPL Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 15.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|AMPL Capital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|AMPL Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Credent Global Fin. - Detailed Public Statement
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Credent Global Fin. - Reply And Clarification On Price Movement Sought By BSE Limited
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Credent Global Fin. - Clarification sought from Credent Global Finance Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Credent Global Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC404531 and registration number is 043281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMPL Capital is ₹32.99 as on Jul 08, 2026.
The AMPL Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AMPL Capital is ₹169.77 Cr as on Jul 08, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AMPL Capital are ₹34.75 and ₹31.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMPL Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMPL Capital is ₹39.40 and 52-week low of AMPL Capital is ₹20.70 as on Jul 08, 2026.
The AMPL Capital has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, 24.54% for the past month, 11.04% over 3 months, 40.32% over 1 year, 5.26% across 3 years, and 50.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMPL Capital are 6.79 and 1.26 on Jul 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global