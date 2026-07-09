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AMPL Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMPL CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of AMPL Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.99 Closed
1.01₹ 0.33
As on Jul 08, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AMPL Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.65₹34.75
₹32.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.70₹39.40
₹32.99
Open Price
₹34.75
Prev. Close
₹32.66
Volume
30,675

Source: Dion Global

AMPL Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AMPL Capital		-4.7124.5411.049.9740.325.2650.06
Bajaj Finance		-0.4415.9810.343.948.9210.2710.55
Shriram Finance		-3.1113.12-0.912.1651.5843.2928.79
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-1.8821.3013.880.8116.1615.3928.04
Muthoot Finance		5.633.90-12.02-20.0816.1134.8714.97
L&T Finance		0.4820.0514.062.3351.0033.3327.74
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-1.712.01-12.71-32.77-36.27-11.16-9.84
Sundaram Finance		1.6314.31-5.25-11.55-10.2820.9111.85
Piramal Finance		-3.398.1522.2613.7159.3516.809.77
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.3618.2411.79-6.5122.991.2616.27
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-2.339.9313.75-19.66-5.9691.0396.75
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.7420.1210.41-0.69-2.498.0223.56
Manappuram Finance		4.9211.2723.417.5223.4836.1813.78
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		5.1719.7532.8928.6840.667.3713.93
IIFL Finance		4.605.4715.96-19.883.48-0.3515.97
Five-Star Business Finance		3.7927.6831.874.02-28.93-6.971.88
SBFC Finance		0.49-0.242.96-11.00-17.87-0.44-0.26
Bengal & Assam Company		1.18-7.4211.82-2.64-23.128.7629.57
Paisalo Digital		-0.7618.6284.42100.88131.1641.9717.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AMPL Capital has gained 40.32% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (8.92%), Shriram Finance (51.58%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (16.16%). From a 5 year perspective, AMPL Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (10.55%) and Shriram Finance (28.79%).

AMPL Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AMPL Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.4635.04
1032.5933.43
2030.6631.7
5029.5330.16
10029.3229.63
20029.629.15

Source: Dion Global

AMPL Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AMPL Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 15.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AMPL Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTAMPL Capital - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 08, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTAMPL Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Jul 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTCredent Global Fin. - Detailed Public Statement
Jul 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTCredent Global Fin. - Reply And Clarification On Price Movement Sought By BSE Limited
Jul 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTCredent Global Fin. - Clarification sought from Credent Global Finance Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About AMPL Capital

Credent Global Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1991PLC404531 and registration number is 043281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Vikram Kanoria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mandeep Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Kataria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit K Chheda
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shubhangi Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sulabh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navneet Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on AMPL Capital Share Price

What is the share price of AMPL Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMPL Capital is ₹32.99 as on Jul 08, 2026.

What kind of stock is AMPL Capital?

The AMPL Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AMPL Capital?

The market cap of AMPL Capital is ₹169.77 Cr as on Jul 08, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AMPL Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AMPL Capital are ₹34.75 and ₹31.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AMPL Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMPL Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMPL Capital is ₹39.40 and 52-week low of AMPL Capital is ₹20.70 as on Jul 08, 2026.

How has the AMPL Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The AMPL Capital has shown returns of 1.01% over the past day, 24.54% for the past month, 11.04% over 3 months, 40.32% over 1 year, 5.26% across 3 years, and 50.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AMPL Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMPL Capital are 6.79 and 1.26 on Jul 08, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AMPL Capital News

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