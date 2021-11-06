Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection sold for Rs 7.8 crore

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has sold his collection of NFTs for a whopping USD 9,66,000 (Rs 7.18 crore approx) in an auction hosted by BeyondLife.club. The most successful was ‘Madhushala’ NFT collection – his father’s poem, recorded in the superstar’s own voice, which crossed a total of USD 756K (Rs 5.5crore) worth of bids for the entire collection.

Another highlight of the auction was The Loot Box NFT wherein every buyer of the box received an assured art piece from the NFT collection. As many as 6 million bidders tried to claim the NFT in the first minute and all 5,000 NFTs were sold in 54 minutes. Overall, 65% of the bids were from India and 35% from the rest of the World.

Bringing in the celebrity and emotional commerce paradigm together with Amitabh Bachchan’s significant and valuable digital collectibles, BeyondLife.club powered by Guardian Link, sold some of the most remarkable pieces from the collection which are beyond value of exceptional existence.

The super-premium NFT featuring the famous Madhushala poetry recited by Big B himself was sold at USD 756,000. The highest bidder for this NFT will avail a meet-and-greet session with BigB.

Five thousand items from The Loot Box NFT collection featuring art pieces, BigB Punks, and rare vintage posters were sold out for USD 10 each within 54 minutes (total sold at USD 50,000).

The Iconic Vintage Posters NFT featuring seven autographed posters was sold at a final price of USD 94,052, and lastly BigB Punks and NFT Arts collection was sold at a closure amount of USD 66,900.

Besides being one of the most successful celebrity NFT auctions, the NFT collection was based on Guardian’s one of a kind Anti-RIP NFT technology. The technology prevents the NFT from being copied – thereby, protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.

Commenting on the success of his debut NFT drops, Amitabh Bachchan said: “In this world of digitization, NFTs have opened a new realm of opportunities to engage with my fans even more than before. The successful auction of my NFTs, some of the most treasured and personal moments of my life and career were so well received and invested in by my supporters. This indeed was a very proud moment for me and also paves way for my industry folks too to come on board and engage with their fans with this new age technology”.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink said, “Our first drop was with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, through BeyondLife.Club. We powered the drop’s artistic conceptualization and curation, tech of the LaunchPad as well as the blockchain aspects of the 5000 heterogenous NFTs which consists of real world objects like posters, filmy realistic and 8-Bit digital art. BigB himself is celebratory that his NFTs have become the flagship of mainstream NFT adoption for Indians where we enabled collectors to buy or bid on NFTs using UPI, Credit Cards and Crypto. With our planned marketplace and apps our goal is to make acquiring & trading NFTs as easy as ordering lunch on Swiggy.”

“We are setting up launch schedules partnering with international artists and brands to bring their NFTs the same kind of momentum as well as launch a range of utility for their collectors including Metaverses and unlockable content. The Ace up our sleeve is our NFT gaming studio. We are moving aggressively to launch the most unique NFT game the NFT community has ever seen,” he added.