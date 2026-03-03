Here's the live share price of Amit Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amit Securities has gained 67.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 712.86%.
Amit Securities’s current P/E of 29.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amit Securities
|-1.58
|-3.81
|15.78
|38.59
|712.86
|101.07
|67.02
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, Amit Securities has gained 712.86% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Amit Securities has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.36
|52.22
|10
|51.92
|51.66
|20
|50.54
|50.69
|50
|45.23
|48.15
|100
|47.38
|44.59
|200
|33.97
|37.05
In the latest quarter, Amit Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
|Amit Securities - Results-Results For Quarter Ended 31-12-2025
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
|Amit Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Feb 06, 2026, 12:52 AM IST
|Amit Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results Of The Company
|Jan 15, 2026, 8:24 PM IST
|Amit Securities - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jan 07, 2026, 9:54 PM IST
|Amit Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Amit Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1992PLC067266 and registration number is 067266. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amit Securities is ₹51.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amit Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amit Securities is ₹36.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amit Securities are ₹51.21 and ₹51.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amit Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amit Securities is ₹67.16 and 52-week low of Amit Securities is ₹6.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amit Securities has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -12.24% for the past month, 9.52% over 3 months, 712.86% over 1 year, 101.07% across 3 years, and 67.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amit Securities are 29.40 and 2.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.