Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.94
|35.59
|30.10
|37.17
|10.96
|125.56
|142.67
|15.30
|34.34
|44.07
|39.84
|-6.06
|205.34
|3.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24229AS1973PLC001446 and registration number is 001446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 562.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is ₹660.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is 28.95 and PB ratio of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is ₹68.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.