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Amines & Plasticizers Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMINES & PLASTICIZERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Amines & Plasticizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹193.50 Closed
-0.44₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amines & Plasticizers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹193.25₹195.30
₹193.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.25₹255.00
₹193.50
Open Price
₹193.25
Prev. Close
₹194.35
Volume
1,205

Source: Dion Global

Amines & Plasticizers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amines & Plasticizers		-3.641.3112.278.56-8.6229.826.65
Andhra Petrochemicals		-3.83-4.0712.353.46-6.78-8.99-24.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amines & Plasticizers has declined 8.62% compared to peers like Andhra Petrochemicals (-6.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Amines & Plasticizers has outperformed peers relative to Andhra Petrochemicals (-24.48%).

Amines & Plasticizers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amines & Plasticizers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5199.09198.94
10196.34198.37
20198.19197.59
50195.98193.38
100178.28188.53
200186.2192.08

Source: Dion Global

Amines & Plasticizers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amines & Plasticizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amines & Plasticizers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTAmines & Plast. - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited (Standalone &
Jul 10, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTAmines & Plast. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTAmines & Plast. - Notice(S) Sent To The Concerned Equity Shareholders Of The Company Regarding Transfer Of Equity Shares And
May 29, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTAmines & Plast. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTAmines & Plast. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Amines & Plasticizers

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24229AS1973PLC001446 and registration number is 001446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 570.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Kumar Ruia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yashvardhan Ruia
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nimisha Dutia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Seksaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pragyan Pittie
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhanyashree Jadeja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Amines & Plasticizers Share Price

What is the share price of Amines & Plasticizers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amines & Plasticizers is ₹193.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amines & Plasticizers?

The Amines & Plasticizers is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amines & Plasticizers?

The market cap of Amines & Plasticizers is ₹1,064.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amines & Plasticizers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amines & Plasticizers are ₹195.30 and ₹193.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amines & Plasticizers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amines & Plasticizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amines & Plasticizers is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of Amines & Plasticizers is ₹132.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amines & Plasticizers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amines & Plasticizers has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, 1.31% for the past month, 12.27% over 3 months, -8.62% over 1 year, 29.82% across 3 years, and 6.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amines & Plasticizers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amines & Plasticizers are 29.14 and 3.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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