Here's the live share price of Amines & Plasticizers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amines & Plasticizers
|-3.64
|1.31
|12.27
|8.56
|-8.62
|29.82
|6.65
|Andhra Petrochemicals
|-3.83
|-4.07
|12.35
|3.46
|-6.78
|-8.99
|-24.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amines & Plasticizers has declined 8.62% compared to peers like Andhra Petrochemicals (-6.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Amines & Plasticizers has outperformed peers relative to Andhra Petrochemicals (-24.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|199.09
|198.94
|10
|196.34
|198.37
|20
|198.19
|197.59
|50
|195.98
|193.38
|100
|178.28
|188.53
|200
|186.2
|192.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amines & Plasticizers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Amines & Plast. - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Unaudited (Standalone &
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Amines & Plast. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Amines & Plast. - Notice(S) Sent To The Concerned Equity Shareholders Of The Company Regarding Transfer Of Equity Shares And
|May 29, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Amines & Plast. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Amines & Plast. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24229AS1973PLC001446 and registration number is 001446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 570.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amines & Plasticizers is ₹193.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amines & Plasticizers is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amines & Plasticizers is ₹1,064.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amines & Plasticizers are ₹195.30 and ₹193.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amines & Plasticizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amines & Plasticizers is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of Amines & Plasticizers is ₹132.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amines & Plasticizers has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, 1.31% for the past month, 12.27% over 3 months, -8.62% over 1 year, 29.82% across 3 years, and 6.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amines & Plasticizers are 29.14 and 3.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global