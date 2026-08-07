What is the share price of Amines & Plasticizers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amines & Plasticizers is ₹193.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Amines & Plasticizers? The Amines & Plasticizers is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amines & Plasticizers? The market cap of Amines & Plasticizers is ₹1,064.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amines & Plasticizers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amines & Plasticizers are ₹195.30 and ₹193.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amines & Plasticizers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amines & Plasticizers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amines & Plasticizers is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of Amines & Plasticizers is ₹132.25 as on .

How has the Amines & Plasticizers performed historically in terms of returns? The Amines & Plasticizers has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, 1.31% for the past month, 12.27% over 3 months, -8.62% over 1 year, 29.82% across 3 years, and 6.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amines & Plasticizers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amines & Plasticizers are 29.14 and 3.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global