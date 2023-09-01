Follow Us

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMINES & PLASTICIZERS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Plasticizers | Smallcap | BSE
₹120.00 Closed
4.034.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.20₹122.00
₹120.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.00₹125.00
₹120.00
Open Price
₹115.35
Prev. Close
₹115.35
Volume
2,16,766

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1123.6
  • R2127.2
  • R3132.4
  • Pivot
    118.4
  • S1114.8
  • S2109.6
  • S3106

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5100.62113.68
  • 1097.8110.21
  • 2098.69104.78
  • 50103.3897.16
  • 10095.9592.89
  • 200100.5291.88

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.9435.5930.1037.1710.96125.56142.67
15.3034.3444.0739.84-6.06205.343.63

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. Share Holdings

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24229AS1973PLC001446 and registration number is 001446. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 562.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Kumar Ruia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yashvardhan Ruia
    Executive Director
  • Dr. P H Vaidya
    Director
  • Mr. A S Nagar
    Director
  • Mr. B M Jindel
    Director
  • Ms. Nimisha Dutia
    Director

FAQs on Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.?

The market cap of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is ₹660.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is 28.95 and PB ratio of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is ₹125.00 and 52-week low of Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. is ₹68.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

