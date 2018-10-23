Amid stock market volatility, investment guru Mark Mobius has advice for investors: ‘separate men from boys’

Some companies are real bargains and some are not, he said., said Mark Mobius. (Image: Reuters)

Amid current heavy selling in the emerging markets including India, famous investment guru Mark Mobius has an advice for investors: “separate men from boys.” Since the markets have gone down, it offers an opportunity to investors to start buying, Mark Mobius, founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners, told ET Now. However, one needs to be cautious while buying stocks rat present, he cautioned. Some companies are real bargains and some are not, he said.

One needs to differentiate between good companies that pay dividend, have strong balance sheets and forward looking management and others, and not pay much importance to the real index when selecting stocks, he added. “We now have to separate men from boys,” he said.

We are planning to invest in India through a new fund, he also said. “We are planning to invest in India via new fund. I believe markets have gone down a bit too far and seeing value emerge. Some companies are real bargains, some are not,” Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partner said.

With the rupee getting weaker, exports are becoming more competitive offering an opportunity to India to reap its real benefits, Mark Mobius said earlier in the day at the Morningstar Investor Conference. He also said that it is the right time for the government to take advantage of the Chinese trade war.

Meanwhile, continuing yesterday’s decline, the 30-share Sensex remained under pressure in the afternoon trade. Sensex plunged below the 34,000-mark led by a steep fall in the shares of Asian Paints and Wipro, shedding up to 7 percent.