Amid Coronavirus scare, these automobile stocks may be winners for investors

Just as the auto industry was trying to pull itself out of the demand slump that it witnessed last year on the back of a consumption slowdown in India, the sector has now been hit by the Coronavirus. Broken supply chains and the transition to BS-VI are the primary reasons why carmakers are dispatching fewer vehicles to dealers. Maruti Suzuki India has reported a 1.6 per cent on-year fall in sales in February. Mahindra and Mahindra’s sales were down 42 per cent from the previous year, and Tata Motors sales dropped 31 per cent.

While passenger vehicle sales might be down, tractor sales recorded a double digit growth. “Among the listed players, M&M registered a surge of 21% while Escorts registered 16% growth. This positive growth is expected to continue in March 2020 as well, due to a low base and better customer sentiment,” said Emkay Global in a research report. Passenger vehicle and tractors sales will likely improve in the near future, Emkay said. Based on gradual pick-up in macro environment and revival of commercial vehicle sales, Emkay Global recommends four auto stocks that investors should buy.

Ashok Leyland: Volumes grew 37 per cent -on-year to 11475 units, owing to growth in buses. Domestic MHCVs declined 47 per cent to 6,745 units, owing to a fall of 58 per cent in trucks to 4,706 units. Meanwhile, MHCV buses grew 36 per cent to 2,039 units, noted Emkay Global in the report. Currently Ashok Leyland is trading at a price of Rs 75. The target price for the scrip has been set at Rs 112 with an upside of 49 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki: A slight dip in domestic volumes was seen in February from the previous year but wholesales were higher than retails. “Within PVs, UVs grew 4 per cent to 22,604 units, and Cars grew 2 per cent to 1,02,570 units, while Vans declined 23 per cent to 11,227 units on a high base. UV numbers were better than estimates,” the report said. Exports of Maruti Suzuki too saw an increase of 7.1 per cent from the previous year. Currently trading at Rs 6,355 per share, the target price for the stock has been set at Rs 8,800 an upside of 38 per cent.

Tata Motors: While Tata Motors remains one of the companies that is likely to take a hit due to Coronavirus, it still makes the list. The near term impact due to shut down of factories in China will hit the supply chain but focus on BS-VI production ramp-up could help. Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs 127 apiece. Emkay Global sees an upside of 87 per cent with a target price of Rs 238.

Escorts: Strong 16 per cent growth in tractor sales has helped Escorts share price gain more than 9 per cent this week. Emkay Global sees a strong growth in tractor and passenger vehicle sales in the near term. Escorts is currently trading at a price of Rs 846. With an upside of 18 per cent, the target price for the stock has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per share.