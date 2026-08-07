What is the share price of Amiable Logistic (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹72.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Amiable Logistic (India)? The Amiable Logistic (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amiable Logistic (India)? The market cap of Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹12.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amiable Logistic (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amiable Logistic (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amiable Logistic (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amiable Logistic (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹98.50 and 52-week low of Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹52.50 as on .

How has the Amiable Logistic (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Amiable Logistic (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.11% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -2.15% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and -11.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amiable Logistic (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amiable Logistic (India) are 13.29 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global