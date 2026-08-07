Here's the live share price of Amiable Logistic (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amiable Logistic (India)
|0
|3.11
|0
|4.14
|-2.15
|-1.83
|-11.78
|Aegis Logistics
|7.04
|-0.92
|85.36
|89.50
|90.06
|53.87
|37.69
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.86
|6.86
|-4.08
|-1.64
|-8.74
|-3.33
|-1.19
|Delhivery
|-1.79
|-8.61
|-1.75
|9.12
|1.62
|4.59
|-2.47
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.68
|6.11
|41.89
|110.47
|119.35
|29.93
|17.01
|BlackBuck
|6.48
|1.29
|3.06
|-7.63
|11.72
|30.48
|17.31
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.98
|-3.94
|9.61
|26.79
|7.23
|-12.69
|-7.82
|VRL Logistics
|5.91
|18.57
|5.02
|-6.28
|-0.19
|-6.09
|13.06
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.66
|2.73
|0.46
|7.52
|26.75
|7.02
|-8.49
|Sindhu Trade Links
|0.61
|-6.83
|4.60
|-5.61
|-0.73
|-5.17
|0.76
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.54
|-6.55
|-6.27
|-11.62
|-13.96
|-10.21
|-4.83
|TCI Express
|2.39
|10.20
|-3.31
|-4.44
|-17.02
|-28.00
|-16.89
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.02
|-6.46
|0.66
|-1.41
|-19.13
|12.81
|15.58
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.32
|15.32
|-5.89
|-7.49
|-73.49
|-50.47
|-27.98
|Allcargo Global
|13.16
|-26.66
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-12.84
|-7.91
|Tejas Cargo India
|14.29
|-1.30
|5.82
|27.95
|42.86
|31.27
|17.73
|Western Carriers (India)
|-1.74
|-8.31
|-18.99
|-26.64
|-22.70
|-17.83
|-11.11
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|5.12
|10.47
|30.85
|25.28
|-5.03
|63.05
|62.65
|JITF Infralogistics
|-1.33
|9.15
|9.67
|18.83
|-3.01
|-12.70
|57.19
|Ritco Logistics
|1.94
|10.33
|22.90
|21.76
|7.21
|4.95
|20.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amiable Logistic (India) has declined 2.15% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Amiable Logistic (India) has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.51
|73.77
|10
|76.84
|74.49
|20
|73.91
|74.44
|50
|72.53
|73.43
|100
|71.58
|73.74
|200
|77.88
|76.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amiable Logistic (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Amiable Logistic (India) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH2002PLC138078 and registration number is 138078. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹72.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amiable Logistic (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹12.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amiable Logistic (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amiable Logistic (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹98.50 and 52-week low of Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹52.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amiable Logistic (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.11% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -2.15% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and -11.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amiable Logistic (India) are 13.29 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global