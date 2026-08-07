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Amiable Logistic (India) Share Price

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BSE

AMIABLE LOGISTIC (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Amiable Logistic (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amiable Logistic (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹72.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.50₹98.50
₹72.90
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹72.90

Source: Dion Global

Amiable Logistic (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amiable Logistic (India)		03.1104.14-2.15-1.83-11.78
Aegis Logistics		7.04-0.9285.3689.5090.0653.8737.69
Container Corporation of India		-3.866.86-4.08-1.64-8.74-3.33-1.19
Delhivery		-1.79-8.61-1.759.121.624.59-2.47
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.686.1141.89110.47119.3529.9317.01
BlackBuck		6.481.293.06-7.6311.7230.4817.31
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.98-3.949.6126.797.23-12.69-7.82
VRL Logistics		5.9118.575.02-6.28-0.19-6.0913.06
Mahindra Logistics		-1.662.730.467.5226.757.02-8.49
Sindhu Trade Links		0.61-6.834.60-5.61-0.73-5.170.76
Gateway Distriparks		-2.54-6.55-6.27-11.62-13.96-10.21-4.83
TCI Express		2.3910.20-3.31-4.44-17.02-28.00-16.89
Navkar Corporation		-3.02-6.460.66-1.41-19.1312.8115.58
Allcargo Logistics		15.3215.32-5.89-7.49-73.49-50.47-27.98
Allcargo Global		13.16-26.66-33.78-33.78-33.78-12.84-7.91
Tejas Cargo India		14.29-1.305.8227.9542.8631.2717.73
Western Carriers (India)		-1.74-8.31-18.99-26.64-22.70-17.83-11.11
Shree Vasu Logistics		5.1210.4730.8525.28-5.0363.0562.65
JITF Infralogistics		-1.339.159.6718.83-3.01-12.7057.19
Ritco Logistics		1.9410.3322.9021.767.214.9520.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amiable Logistic (India) has declined 2.15% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Amiable Logistic (India) has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).

Amiable Logistic (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amiable Logistic (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.5173.77
1076.8474.49
2073.9174.44
5072.5373.43
10071.5873.74
20077.8876.11

Source: Dion Global

Amiable Logistic (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amiable Logistic (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amiable Logistic (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Amiable Logistic (India) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Amiable Logistic (India)

Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH2002PLC138078 and registration number is 138078. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Lakhamshi Mange
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohanlal Karsandas Nanda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jethmal Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Trupti Rajesh Gada
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Jaldeep Ramniklal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vrutant Ashwin Shah
    Additional Director

FAQs on Amiable Logistic (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Amiable Logistic (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹72.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amiable Logistic (India)?

The Amiable Logistic (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amiable Logistic (India)?

The market cap of Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹12.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amiable Logistic (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amiable Logistic (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amiable Logistic (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amiable Logistic (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹98.50 and 52-week low of Amiable Logistic (India) is ₹52.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amiable Logistic (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amiable Logistic (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.11% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -2.15% over 1 year, -1.83% across 3 years, and -11.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amiable Logistic (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amiable Logistic (India) are 13.29 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Amiable Logistic (India) News

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