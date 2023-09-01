What is the Market Cap of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is ₹14.15 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is 6.17 as on .

What is the share price of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is ₹80.95 as on .