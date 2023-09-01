Follow Us

Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMIABLE LOGISTIC (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹80.95 Closed
5.063.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.05₹80.95
₹80.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹149.00
₹80.95
Open Price
₹77.05
Prev. Close
₹77.05
Volume
3,200

Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.25
  • R283.55
  • R386.15
  • Pivot
    79.65
  • S178.35
  • S275.75
  • S374.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.9276.84
  • 1027.9676.84
  • 2013.9877.27
  • 505.5979.46
  • 1002.885.74
  • 2001.40

Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.864.45-3.923.45-40.65-40.65-40.65
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50

Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd.

Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH2002PLC138078 and registration number is 138078. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Lakhamshi Mange
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishor Laxmidas Mange
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohanlal Karsandas Nanda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jethmal Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Trupti Rajesh Gada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaldeep Ramniklal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is ₹14.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is 6.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is ₹80.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Amiable Logistic (India) Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

