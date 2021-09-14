Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic, HCL Tech, Infosys, Zee Entertainment, Vodafone, Wipro stocks in focus

Investors will eye Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre listings today, along with the new IPO -- Sansera Engineering -- that opens today.

Nifty futures were trading 28.50 points or 0.16 per cent up at 17,403.50 on Sinagpoarean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. Investors will eye Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre listings today, along with the new IPO — Sansera Engineering — that opens today. Also, Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (Combined) eased to a three-month low of 5.59 per cent in July, while Industrial output rose by 13.6 per cent in June. “Valuations have moved beyond comfort zones and hence could lead to bouts of profit booking and increase in volatility. But the overall sentiment in the domestic market remains positive, supported by improving economic data and positive earnings expectation,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Stocks to watch

Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic: Two new companies — Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are scheduled to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, 14 September 2021. The Rs 570-crore Ami Organics IPO was subscribed by 64.54 times and the Rs 1,895-crore IPO of Vijaya Diagnostic received 4.54 times subscription.

HCL Technologies: HCL Tech and HANCOM Inc., one of the leading South Korean software companies, have signed a strategic partnership to share advanced software technology solutions and establish a mutual bridgehead for overseas expansion

Infosys: IT services major Infosys on Monday said it has bought back over 5.58 crore equity shares as part of its about Rs 9,200 crore buyback offer. The shares were bought back at a volume weighted average price of Rs 1,648.53 per equity share, according to a public notice.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment’s shareholders have called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) seeking removal of Puneet Goenka from board.

Vodafone Idea: Measures reportedly being mulled by the government to ease telecom industry’s stress and fundraising may give Vodafone Idea the much-needed breather, but structural issue undermining the sector can be fixed only with “sizable” tariff hike for 4G prepaid customers, according to a note by Edelweiss.

Wipro: Wipro has partnered with Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank (FHN) to transform the core banking channels and servicing capabilities of VirtualBank, an established digital bank that FHN inherited from Louisiana-based IBERIABANK as part of the merger completed in 2020. The combined entity’s assets are approximately $87 billion.