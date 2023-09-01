Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ami Organics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMI ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,315.95 Closed
0.030.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ami Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,300.00₹1,322.00
₹1,315.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹847.35₹1,388.95
₹1,315.95
Open Price
₹1,309.90
Prev. Close
₹1,315.55
Volume
77,646

Ami Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,322.9
  • R21,331.4
  • R31,342.85
  • Pivot
    1,311.45
  • S11,302.95
  • S21,291.5
  • S31,283

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5936.251,318.9
  • 10931.261,311.08
  • 20923.181,284.98
  • 50981.721,240.34
  • 100969.751,182.23
  • 200973.21,110.82

Ami Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.0014.118.8345.0730.3440.7440.74
0.24-3.0112.2815.6127.20112.6869.00
2.985.6929.0938.4421.7469.0991.87
-1.30-1.381.8126.15-0.2811.09178.87
-3.47-1.5622.5528.4132.7628.19115.11
-3.85-3.0923.0120.6920.6920.6920.69
-2.44-3.1519.5929.6564.8262.3851.42
-7.84-9.970.6221.0416.3131.8095.71
1.5110.6934.6965.3865.5615.1516.85
-0.360.8625.3378.0553.151.0517.95
-2.22-5.175.1010.9723.0738.42170.69
-1.71-9.336.9315.8922.1328.8264.37
2.111.956.3214.81-13.53-35.66-15.17
14.3235.6389.6236.77-29.31-2.83-2.83
1.262.378.377.62-0.49-8.37-17.12
-1.94-3.9522.867.32-3.65-13.96125.66
-1.618.5732.1040.3854.92266.90719.02
1.401.9530.8045.7524.8477.17106.33
2.38-3.9524.1976.43104.3656.6414.19
2.3010.6516.4326.20-30.9476.53353.34

Ami Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Ami Organics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund3,00,0001.7434.32
UTI Small Cap Fund2,54,2260.9829.08
Tata India Tax Savings Fund - Regular Plan2,50,0000.828.6
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund2,17,2712.5624.85
Union Small Cap Fund1,68,7751.9617.53
ITI Small Cap Fund1,13,5990.9412.99
UTI Healthcare Fund1,00,0001.4611.44
Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund51,7506.315.93
Tata India Pharma & HealthCare Fund50,0000.895.72
Union Multicap Fund42,5000.854.86
View All Mutual Funds

Ami Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ami Organics Ltd.

Ami Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2007PLC051093 and registration number is 051093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 520.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nareshkumar Ramjibhai Patel
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Chetankumar Chhaganlal Vaghasia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Virendra Nath Mishra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ram Mohan Rao Locande
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Richa Manoj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Madhukant Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girikrishna Suryakant Maniar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anita Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ami Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ami Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Ami Organics Ltd. is ₹4,794.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ami Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ami Organics Ltd. is 56.19 and PB ratio of Ami Organics Ltd. is 8.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ami Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ami Organics Ltd. is ₹1,315.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ami Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ami Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ami Organics Ltd. is ₹1,388.95 and 52-week low of Ami Organics Ltd. is ₹847.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data