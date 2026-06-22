Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research laid out its early predictions for AMFI’s semi-annual stock categorisation changes for H2 CY26. Ahead of the official rejig in July, Nuvama has listed out key stocks that it expects to make the cut. BSE, Vodafone Idea, Hitachi Energy, Jindal Steel, Indus Towers, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Bharat Heavy Electricals and newly listed Vedanta Aluminium are among the names that could potentially enter the large-cap basket.

The report also said Vedanta’s demerged entities, listed on June 15, were set to be split across market-cap buckets. Vedanta Aluminium, with a current market capitalisation of Rs 1,84,222 crore, is likely to qualify as a large-cap stock, while Vedanta Power at Rs 16,091 crore, Vedanta Oil & Gas at Rs 13,765 crore, and Vedanta Iron & Steel at Rs 8,646 crore are likely to fall in the small-cap category.

The brokerage said the official AMFI list is expected in the first week of July and would serve as the reference framework for active domestic fund managers. The cut-off period for the review runs from January 1 to June 30, 2026, and the final categorisation will take effect from August 1, 2026. Nuvama estimated the large-cap cut-off at about Rs 1.07 trillion, up from Rs 1.05 trillion in December 2025, while the midcap cut-off has been pegged at around Rs 328 billion, down from Rs 348 billion in December 2025.

BSE, Vodafone Idea, Hitachi Energy and Jindal Steel among likely large cap entrants

Nuvama’s biggest call in the note was around the likely reshuffle at the top end of the market-cap spectrum. The brokerage expected nine stocks to qualify for large-cap status in the upcoming AMFI review.

The list of potential large-cap entrants included BSE, Vodafone Idea, Hitachi Energy India, Jindal Steel, Indian Bank, Indus Towers, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Vedanta Aluminium as a new entry following the Vedanta demerger. If these estimates hold, the changes would expand the set of stocks that large-cap mutual fund managers can evaluate within their category framework from August onward.

Nuvama said these were early predictions based on current average market-cap levels and that the final AMFI list would be released in the first week of July. Still, the report made clear that some of the most closely watched names for possible elevation into the large-cap basket this cycle were BSE, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel and Vedanta Aluminium.

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Lodha, Indian Hotels, Mazagon Dock and Max Healthmay slip to midcap

The report also pointed to a notable set of possible downgrades from the large-cap universe into the mid-cap basket.

Nuvama identified Lodha Developers, Indian Hotels Co., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Max Healthcare Institute, LG Electronics India, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Siemens Energy India, Bosch and Hero MotoCorp as stocks that could move from large-cap to mid-cap in the H2 CY26 review.

These potential shifts matter because AMFI’s classification list is widely tracked by domestic mutual funds when they assess stock positions within category mandates. While Nuvama explicitly said categorisation changes did not automatically trigger fresh inflows or outflows, the list remained an important reference point for active fund managers when taking new positions or rebalancing existing portfolios.

Hindustan Copper, NLC India and AIA Engineering maymove into midcap basket

Within the small-cap-to-mid-cap transition list, Nuvama saw six stocks as likely entrants into the mid-cap category.

The names identified by the brokerage were Hindustan Copper, NLC India, AIA Engineering, Ajanta Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare and Sona BLW Precision Forgings. These stocks are currently tracked in the small-cap universe but, based on average market-cap calculations during the January-June 2026 cut-off period, Nuvama expected them to qualify for mid-cap classification in the next AMFI list.

A move into the mid-cap basket does not automatically translate into incremental fund flows, but it does alter how active managers look at these companies across category-specific schemes. That made the list relevant not just for fund managers but also for market participants tracking potential changes in ownership patterns and benchmark positioning.

Category move Likely stocks No. of stocks Key point Large-cap entrants BSE, Vodafone Idea, Hitachi Energy India, Jindal Steel, Indian Bank, Indus Towers, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Vedanta Aluminium 9 Nuvama expects these stocks to qualify for large-cap status in the July AMFI review Large-cap to mid-cap Lodha Developers, Indian Hotels Co., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Max Healthcare Institute, LG Electronics India, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Siemens Energy India, Bosch, Hero MotoCorp 9 These stocks may slip from the large-cap basket to mid-cap Small-cap to mid-cap Hindustan Copper, NLC India, AIA Engineering, Ajanta Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare, Sona BLW Precision Forgings 6 These names may move into the mid-cap basket Mid-cap to small-cap Kaynes Technology India, SJVN, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, PhysicsWallah, Global Health, Crisil 6 These stocks may move out of the mid-cap basket and enter small-cap New small-cap entrants Bharat Coking Coal, Fractal Analytics, CMPDI, Clean Max Enviro, Shadowfax Tech, Amagi Media Labs, Sedemac Mechatronics, Powerica, Kwality Wall’s, Omnitech Engineering, OnEMI Technology Solutions, Aye Finance, Sai Parenteral, GSP Crop Science, Amir Chand Jag. Exports, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Rajputana Stainless, Innovision, Gaudium IVF & Women, Om Power Transmission, Shree Ram Twistex, CMR Green Tech, Hexagon Nutrition 23 These companies are likely to enter the AMFI small-cap universe as fresh entrants

Kaynes, SJVN, PhysicsWallah and Global Health may move to small cap

On the other side of the mid-cap spectrum, Nuvama flagged six names that could slip into the small-cap category in the upcoming review.

The brokerage’s potential mid-cap-to-small-cap list included Kaynes Technology India, SJVN, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, PhysicsWallah, Global Health and Crisil. If these estimates are borne out in the final AMFI list, these stocks would move out of the mid-cap universe and into the small-cap basket from August 1, 2026.

Among these, names such as Kaynes Technology, PhysicsWallah and Global Health are likely to draw attention because of the market’s focus on valuation resets and ownership changes in high-growth businesses. Nuvama’s report, however, stayed focused on categorisation mechanics and did not assign any directional flow implications to these changes.

Vedanta demerger creates one large cap entrant and 3 potential small cap stocks

One of the most significant moving parts in this cycle is the Vedanta demerger, whose newly listed entities were admitted to trading on June 15.

Nuvama said Vedanta Aluminium, with a current market capitalisation of Rs 1,84,222 crore, was likely to qualify as a large-cap stock. In contrast, Vedanta Power at Rs 16,091 crore, Vedanta Oil & Gas at Rs 13,765 crore and Vedanta Iron & Steel at Rs 8,646 crore were likely to fall in the small-cap category.

This split is important because it adds a fresh set of names to the AMFI universe in the middle of an already active categorisation cycle. Vedanta Aluminium is likely to enter directly into the large-cap bucket, while the other three demerged entities are likely to start out as small-cap names under the upcoming classification framework.

New small cap entrants list includes Bharat Coking Coal, Fractal Analytics and CMPDI

Vedanta entity Likely category Market capitalisation Vedanta Aluminium Large-cap Rs 1,84,222 crore Vedanta Power Small-cap Rs 16,091 crore Vedanta Oil & Gas Small-cap Rs 13,765 crore Vedanta Iron & Steel Small-cap Rs 8,646 crore

Nuvama’s report also carried a long list of stocks it expected to enter the small-cap universe as new entrants.

The names listed by the brokerage were Bharat Coking Coal, Fractal Analytics, CMPDI, Clean Max Enviro, Shadowfax Tech, Amagi Media Labs, Sedemac Mechatronics, Powerica, Kwality Wall’s, Omnitech Engineering, OnEMI Technology Solutions, Aye Finance, Sai Parenteral, GSP Crop Science, Amir Chand Jag. Exports, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Rajputana Stainless, Innovision, Gaudium IVF & Women, Om Power Transmission, Shree Ram Twistex, CMR Green Tech and Hexagon Nutrition. The detailed table in the report also included Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel in the new/small-cap bucket after the demerger.

This is one of the broadest parts of the report because it captures both newly listed companies and names that have now reached the market-cap threshold to be tracked in the AMFI small-cap universe. For fund managers and market participants, this list is likely to be watched for potential shifts in coverage, fund eligibility and relative positioning across active small-cap schemes.

Why the AMFI list matters even without guaranteed fund flows

Nuvama was explicit that categorisation changes do not, by themselves, trigger automatic inflows or outflows. That is an important caveat because AMFI’s semi-annual list is often interpreted as a direct signal for fund buying or selling.

The brokerage said the official list instead serves as a reference framework for active domestic fund managers, who monitor it while taking fresh positions or adjusting holdings across scheme categories. In other words, the list matters less because of forced flows and more because it shapes the investible universe for large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap funds at a time when market-cap rankings are changing quickly across sectors.

Conclusion

Nuvama’s latest prediction ahead of the July AMFI categorisation pointed to a potentially busy H2 CY26 reshuffle across the large cap, midcap and small cap baskets. BSE, Vodafone Idea, Hitachi Energy India, Jindal Steel, Indian Bank, Indus Towers, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Vedanta Aluminium are among the names tipped for large cap entry.

The final AMFI list is expected in the first week of July and will take effect from August 1, making the next few weeks important for fund managers tracking category-level stock eligibility and market-cap transitions.

Disclaimer: The market capitalization threshold projections, potential stock reclassifications (large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap), and mutual fund portfolio realignment expectations discussed in this report are based on quantitative research from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research and do not constitute direct buy, sell, or hold recommendations, or an offer or solicitation for investors. AMFI’s semi-annual categorization changes alter category-specific fund eligibility but do not guarantee forced or automatic incremental capital flows, and individual equity allocations remain subject to corporate performance, structural market volatility, and macroeconomic factors. Because personal financial goals and risk profiles vary, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant before making investment decisions or capital allocations based on these projections.

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