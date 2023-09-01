Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253PN2012PLC145613 and registration number is 145613. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is ₹49.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is ₹66.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is ₹71.80 and 52-week low of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.