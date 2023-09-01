Follow Us

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMEYA PRECISION ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹66.15 Closed
-2.07-1.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.50₹68.00
₹66.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.00₹71.80
₹66.15
Open Price
₹67.50
Prev. Close
₹67.55
Volume
56,000

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167.72
  • R268.93
  • R369.87
  • Pivot
    66.78
  • S165.57
  • S264.63
  • S363.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.3762.27
  • 1053.0157.54
  • 2054.4651.93
  • 5034.0845.77
  • 10017.0444.17
  • 2008.520

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.0162.2062.9991.091.681.681.68
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
26.6534.14116.70146.46309.74450.1791.45
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd.

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253PN2012PLC145613 and registration number is 145613. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shirish Madhukar Pande
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Bipin Shirish Pande
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Shirish Pande
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Anil Welde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaivalya Vaman Kuber
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Revati Mahesh Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mangaaysh Mahaadev
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is ₹49.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is ₹66.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is ₹71.80 and 52-week low of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

