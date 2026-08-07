What is the share price of Ameya Precision Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹104.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Ameya Precision Engineers? The Ameya Precision Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ameya Precision Engineers? The market cap of Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹78.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ameya Precision Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ameya Precision Engineers are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ameya Precision Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ameya Precision Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹128.45 and 52-week low of Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹86.00 as on .

How has the Ameya Precision Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Ameya Precision Engineers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.7% for the past month, -9.7% over 3 months, -9.97% over 1 year, 37.58% across 3 years, and 9.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers are 14.00 and 2.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global