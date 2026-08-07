Here's the live share price of Ameya Precision Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ameya Precision Engineers
|-4.36
|-7.70
|-9.70
|14.93
|-9.97
|37.58
|9.78
|Thermax
|-5.72
|-13.78
|-2.93
|40.32
|21.98
|17.36
|24.44
|Indo-MIM
|11.75
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|5.35
|3.18
|PTC Industries
|7.55
|9.58
|13.45
|3.62
|27.56
|58.61
|44.10
|Craftsman Automation
|6.17
|15.21
|21.37
|33.75
|63.82
|30.99
|39.26
|Sansera Engineering
|15.44
|22.60
|51.63
|102.11
|203.78
|61.02
|36.39
|Inox India
|2.45
|8.21
|25.74
|67.79
|72.68
|27.64
|15.77
|Aequs
|8.36
|2.43
|22.51
|72.17
|64.13
|17.96
|10.42
|Azad Engineering
|8.57
|9.39
|10.89
|58.90
|59.19
|54.30
|29.72
|Engineers India
|8.19
|-0.66
|-7.94
|33.06
|18.38
|17.14
|26.34
|Ircon International
|4.17
|-1.41
|-18.66
|-16.12
|-21.74
|8.84
|24.40
|Tega Industries
|9.44
|0.43
|-1.25
|-9.44
|-11.36
|16.84
|17.49
|Kennametal India
|17.31
|16.52
|16.81
|34.44
|34.44
|5.60
|20.99
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.64
|10.68
|16.98
|42.24
|202.89
|33.79
|19.09
|Skipper
|-1.88
|-6.48
|7.37
|27.17
|0.67
|45.95
|42.66
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.52
|3.52
|-15.89
|-3.56
|-23.81
|19.41
|11.23
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.67
|-8.38
|-12.87
|-2.89
|-18.84
|-7.84
|14.73
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.48
|-14.64
|-6.57
|0.93
|-22.71
|-19.31
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|1.67
|1.15
|-5.77
|3.67
|5.88
|22.63
|36.28
|Jash Engineering
|-1.28
|2.22
|18.37
|20.93
|-4.29
|22.41
|34.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ameya Precision Engineers has declined 9.97% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Ameya Precision Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|107.1
|106.85
|10
|108.64
|107.75
|20
|110.43
|108.67
|50
|111.02
|108.73
|100
|105.37
|107.1
|200
|103.77
|105.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ameya Precision Engineers saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 4.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ameya Precision Engineers fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253PN2012PLC145613 and registration number is 145613. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹104.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ameya Precision Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹78.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ameya Precision Engineers are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ameya Precision Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹128.45 and 52-week low of Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹86.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ameya Precision Engineers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.7% for the past month, -9.7% over 3 months, -9.97% over 1 year, 37.58% across 3 years, and 9.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers are 14.00 and 2.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global