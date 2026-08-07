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Ameya Precision Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMEYA PRECISION ENGINEERS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Ameya Precision Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹104.30 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ameya Precision Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹104.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.00₹128.45
₹104.30
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹104.30

Source: Dion Global

Ameya Precision Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ameya Precision Engineers		-4.36-7.70-9.7014.93-9.9737.589.78
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ameya Precision Engineers has declined 9.97% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Ameya Precision Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

Ameya Precision Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ameya Precision Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5107.1106.85
10108.64107.75
20110.43108.67
50111.02108.73
100105.37107.1
200103.77105.45

Source: Dion Global

Ameya Precision Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ameya Precision Engineers saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 4.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ameya Precision Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ameya Precision Engineers fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ameya Precision Engineers

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253PN2012PLC145613 and registration number is 145613. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bipin Shirish Pande
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shirish Madhukar Pande
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Shirish Pande
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kaivalya Vaman Kuber
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Revati Purohit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramanathan Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ameya Precision Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Ameya Precision Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹104.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ameya Precision Engineers?

The Ameya Precision Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ameya Precision Engineers?

The market cap of Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹78.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ameya Precision Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ameya Precision Engineers are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ameya Precision Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ameya Precision Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹128.45 and 52-week low of Ameya Precision Engineers is ₹86.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ameya Precision Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ameya Precision Engineers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.7% for the past month, -9.7% over 3 months, -9.97% over 1 year, 37.58% across 3 years, and 9.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers are 14.00 and 2.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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