AMD Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28122DL1983PLC017141 and registration number is 017141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.