What is the share price of AMD Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMD Industries is ₹47.22 as on .

What kind of stock is AMD Industries? The AMD Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AMD Industries? The market cap of AMD Industries is ₹90.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AMD Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of AMD Industries are ₹47.22 and ₹43.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AMD Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMD Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMD Industries is ₹68.18 and 52-week low of AMD Industries is ₹32.00 as on .

How has the AMD Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The AMD Industries has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 1.53% for the past month, 0.32% over 3 months, -8.38% over 1 year, -12.3% across 3 years, and 10.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AMD Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMD Industries are 0.00 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global