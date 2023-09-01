Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.27
|-20.68
|-16.74
|12.85
|-36.17
|223.92
|110.49
|-3.17
|10.14
|9.44
|3.19
|11.08
|123.66
|7.01
|1.14
|25.02
|33.58
|79.24
|142.89
|783.92
|553.87
|-1.68
|-13.66
|-1.95
|22.55
|16.23
|-31.21
|62.37
|9.85
|-4.63
|-8.94
|-10.56
|-42.96
|79.34
|103.72
|26.12
|9.18
|14.83
|14.28
|-38.32
|42.40
|52.46
|4.93
|3.66
|49.67
|74.78
|20.54
|255.73
|-5.38
|6.87
|6.72
|1.69
|15.63
|-34.62
|55.45
|144.26
|7.60
|23.39
|69.44
|101.23
|53.41
|45.75
|45.75
|3.49
|0.43
|-7.78
|31.20
|36.52
|1.51
|-2.50
|-2.76
|2.46
|27.49
|70.50
|24.47
|6,206.80
|2,800.21
|11.88
|11.49
|20.68
|8.89
|-20.23
|185.05
|334.12
|7.47
|-6.76
|15.18
|46.13
|0.85
|299.32
|236.18
|4.16
|0.35
|-16.39
|16.15
|81.80
|257.85
|190.84
|2.85
|-12.16
|-14.32
|2.57
|-43.78
|49.14
|99.48
|-2.23
|7.60
|6.12
|12.18
|-13.56
|623.12
|544.36
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|2.45
|0.40
|7.96
|21.55
|-30.28
|23.34
|-31.89
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.33
|1.84
|17.00
|42.52
|1.29
|44.64
|44.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
AMD Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28122DL1983PLC017141 and registration number is 017141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AMD Industries Ltd. is ₹107.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AMD Industries Ltd. is 11.16 and PB ratio of AMD Industries Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMD Industries Ltd. is ₹56.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMD Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMD Industries Ltd. is ₹104.70 and 52-week low of AMD Industries Ltd. is ₹43.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.