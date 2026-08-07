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AMD Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMD INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of AMD Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.22 Closed
1.81₹ 0.84
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AMD Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.40₹47.22
₹47.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹68.18
₹47.22
Open Price
₹46.38
Prev. Close
₹46.38
Volume
1,002

Source: Dion Global

AMD Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AMD Industries		0.471.530.322.76-8.38-12.3010.82
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AMD Industries has declined 8.38% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, AMD Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

AMD Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AMD Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.3947.15
1047.5547.09
2046.4246.8
5046.4146.26
10044.2945.93
20047.2547.07

Source: Dion Global

AMD Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AMD Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AMD Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 02:48 AM IST ISTAMD Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 08, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTAMD Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Mr. Subhash Chander Dua As An Additional- Independent Director
Jun 04, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTAMD Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015.
Jun 04, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTAMD Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011.
May 31, 2026, 02:40 AM IST ISTAMD Industries - Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.0

Source: Dion Global

About AMD Industries

AMD Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28122DL1983PLC017141 and registration number is 017141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 282.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Adit Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubha Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tilak Raj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on AMD Industries Share Price

What is the share price of AMD Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMD Industries is ₹47.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AMD Industries?

The AMD Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AMD Industries?

The market cap of AMD Industries is ₹90.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AMD Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AMD Industries are ₹47.22 and ₹43.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AMD Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMD Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMD Industries is ₹68.18 and 52-week low of AMD Industries is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AMD Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The AMD Industries has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 1.53% for the past month, 0.32% over 3 months, -8.38% over 1 year, -12.3% across 3 years, and 10.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AMD Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMD Industries are 0.00 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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