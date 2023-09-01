Follow Us

AMD Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMD INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹56.20 Closed
-0.09-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AMD Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.60₹57.25
₹56.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.25₹104.70
₹56.20
Open Price
₹56.25
Prev. Close
₹56.25
Volume
14,369

AMD Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.3
  • R258.6
  • R359.95
  • Pivot
    55.95
  • S154.65
  • S253.3
  • S352

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.6255.58
  • 1072.7756.22
  • 2073.9758.72
  • 5083.1162.18
  • 10065.0262.12
  • 20056.860.52

AMD Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.27-20.68-16.7412.85-36.17223.92110.49
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64

AMD Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

AMD Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About AMD Industries Ltd.

AMD Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28122DL1983PLC017141 and registration number is 017141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Adit Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubha Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tilak Raj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kumar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on AMD Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AMD Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of AMD Industries Ltd. is ₹107.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AMD Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AMD Industries Ltd. is 11.16 and PB ratio of AMD Industries Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AMD Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMD Industries Ltd. is ₹56.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AMD Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMD Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMD Industries Ltd. is ₹104.70 and 52-week low of AMD Industries Ltd. is ₹43.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

