Here's the live share price of AMD Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AMD Industries
|0.47
|1.53
|0.32
|2.76
|-8.38
|-12.30
|10.82
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AMD Industries has declined 8.38% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, AMD Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.39
|47.15
|10
|47.55
|47.09
|20
|46.42
|46.8
|50
|46.41
|46.26
|100
|44.29
|45.93
|200
|47.25
|47.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AMD Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 02:48 AM IST IST
|AMD Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 08, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|AMD Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Mr. Subhash Chander Dua As An Additional- Independent Director
|Jun 04, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|AMD Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015.
|Jun 04, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|AMD Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011.
|May 31, 2026, 02:40 AM IST IST
|AMD Industries - Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.0
Source: Dion Global
AMD Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28122DL1983PLC017141 and registration number is 017141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 282.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMD Industries is ₹47.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AMD Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AMD Industries is ₹90.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AMD Industries are ₹47.22 and ₹43.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMD Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMD Industries is ₹68.18 and 52-week low of AMD Industries is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AMD Industries has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 1.53% for the past month, 0.32% over 3 months, -8.38% over 1 year, -12.3% across 3 years, and 10.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMD Industries are 0.00 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global