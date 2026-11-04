For an industry that has built its growth story around the slogan ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’, the stock market is sending a less reassuring message. Even as assets under management (AUM) have more than doubled in five years, shares of listed asset management companies (AMCs) have been languishing, raising a fundamental question: Can the industry’s spectacular growth in assets translate into equally impressive profits?

Over the past month, the Nifty Financial Services index has gained 3.75%, but shares of all listed fund houses, barring HDFC AMC and Canara Robeco, have declined. The divergence is even starker over three- and six-month periods, with all listed AMCs trading in the red (see table).

The underperformance comes amid growing regulatory pressure to lower investment costs, intensifying competition and concerns over the sustainability of fee income.

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has already reduced expense ratios by up to 15 basis points since April. It is now pushing for greater adoption of direct mutual fund plans, potentially challenging the industry’s distribution-led growth model.

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey last weekend reiterated the regulator’s commitment to reducing investment costs for retail investors. The regulator has directed AMCs to make direct plans the default option on their digital platforms and inform investors about the higher costs associated with regular plans.

The move has reignited a debate over the role of distributors, who account for more than 70% of retail mutual fund investments.

“The market will scrutinise what assets make more fees or how you utilise your physical and digital presence for cost efficiencies,” said Santosh Joseph, founder of Bengaluru-based Germinate Investor Services. AMCs, he said, would need the right mix of active and passive products to sustain profitability.

Industry veterans warn that the regulatory push, though well-intentioned, could weaken distribution networks that have been instrumental in expanding mutual fund penetration beyond metropolitan centres.

“Distributors are needed for industry growth as the market is underpenetrated. In non-metros, people need to be supported with investment advice,” said an industry veteran.

Suraj Kaeley, a mutual fund industry veteran who helped pioneer systematic investment plans (SIPs) in the 1990s and previously worked with Franklin Templeton and UTI Mutual Fund, said distributors provide investors access to a wider range of products and fund houses.

“Only the very aware and cost-conscious clients would prefer to deal directly with them,” he said.

Direct plans typically have expense ratios 60-70 basis points lower than regular plans because they do not carry distributor commissions. Sebi now wants investors accessing AMC platforms to be offered direct plans by default, rather than being guided by their previous investment arrangements.

Distributors, however, argue that lower investment costs do not necessarily guarantee better results. “Industry data shows that there is churn in direct plans as people do not get the right guidance,” said P R Dilip, founder of Mumbai-based wealth management firm Arthasutra.

The regulatory push has sharpened scrutiny of the earnings outlook for listed fund houses, including SBI Funds, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, Nippon Life India Asset Management, UTI AMC and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

The pressure could be particularly pronounced for UTI AMC and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, which lack the distribution muscle of a large promoter bank and depend heavily on third-party distributors, including banks, to attract investors.

The market’s skepticism is striking given the industry’s phenomenal expansion. Mutual fund AUM stood at Rs 82.64 lakh crore in September 2026, compared with Rs 36.74 lakh crore five years earlier.

Asset management is inherently a scalable business. Managing Rs 50,000 crore does not require proportionately more capital than managing Rs 500 crore. Rising assets should, therefore, generate higher fee income and operating leverage.

A review of analyst call transcripts following the latest quarterly results suggests that net fee yields for AMCs are broadly neutral between direct and regular plans, as the lower expense ratios of direct plans largely reflect the absence of distributor commissions. The shift towards lower-cost investing, however, has brought product mix, distribution economics and operating efficiency into sharper focus.

Kaeley believes the correction in AMC stocks could also reflect a broader derating of valuations rather than concerns over industry fundamentals alone.

Joseph pointed to another factor: Investors now have a wider choice of listed capital-market businesses, including AMCs, depositories, stock exchanges and other financial services companies.

For fund houses, the challenge is no longer just to attract more assets. It is to convince investors that the industry’s rapid expansion can continue to deliver profitable growth in an era of lower fees, tougher competition and greater regulatory scrutiny.