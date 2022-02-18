Ambuja Cements shares fall over 5 pc on weak quarterly results

The company on Thursday reported a decline of 55.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 430.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd fell over 5 per cent in early trade on Friday after the company reported a decline of 55.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter. On the BSE, the scrip was trading at Rs 339.7, down 5.48 per cent over the previous close. Similarly, on the NSE, the scrip fell 5.71 per cent to Rs 339.25 during the early trade.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 968.24 crore a year-ago quarter. The firm's consolidated result also includes the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd.