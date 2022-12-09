Ambuja Cements, AKG among 72 NSE stocks to hit 52-week high, 20 scrips fall to 52-week low

Domestic equity benchmarks were trading lower on Friday with 30-share BSE Sensex falling over 500 points and NSE Nifty trading below 18,500. The Nifty sectoral indices were trading mixed with Nifty Metal dropping 0.61% while Nifty FMCG rose 0.54%. The volatility Index India VIX was trading 1.88% higher.

NSE 52-week highs and lows

On NSE, out of 92 securities, 72 stocks rose to new 52-week highs while 20 stocks fell to their 52-week lows. Fourth Dimension Solutions Limited (4THDIM), Adroit Infotech Limited (ADROITINFO), Akg Exim Limited (AKG), Amara Raja Batteries Limited (AMARAJABAT) and Ambuja Cements Limited (AMBUJACEM) have touched fresh 52 weeks high today on NSE. While Aurobindo Pharma Limited (AUROPHARMA), Bedmutha Industries Limited (BEDMUTHA), DCX Systems Limited (DCXINDIA), Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited (DHARMAJ) and DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited (DJML) hit a 52-week low on NSE.

NSE’s most active equities

Yes Bank Ltd (YESBANK), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Central Bank (CENTRALBK), Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZLON), Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC), Bank of Baroda (BANKBARODA), UCO Bank, South Indian Bank Ltd (SOUTHBANK), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPPOWER), Bank of Maharashtra Ltd (MAHABANK), IFCI Ltd (IFCI), Vakrangee Ltd (VAKRANGEE), Excel Realty N Infra Ltd (EXCEL) and Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd (IRFC) were the most active equities on NSE.

NSE top volume gainers

SBI Mutual Fund – SBI ETF Private Bank – SBI ETF Private Bank (SBIETFPB), Incredible Industries Ltd (INCREDIBLE), LIC Mutual Fund – LIC MF EXCHANGE TRADED FUND – SENSEX (LICNETFSEN), Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KALPATPOWR) and Crown Lifters Limited (CROWN) were the top volume gainers.

NSE price band hitters

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited (ANSALAPI), Ballarpur Industries Limited (BALLARPUR), Dharani Sugars&Chemicals Limited (DHARSUGAR), Educomp Solutions Limited (EDUCOMP) and Goenka Diamond and Jewels Limited (GOENKA) hit the upper price band while Ajooni Biotech Limited-RE (AJOONI-RE), Alps Industries Limited (ALPSINDUS), Atlanta Limited (ATLANTA), Eastern Silk Industries Limited (EASTSILK) and Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (FLFL) hit the lower price band. There were 54 securities below Rs 20 that hit the upper band while 37 hit the lower band on December 9, 2022.