Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises among 113 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 30 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex gained 138 points or 0.2% to trade at 61,997, close to reclaiming the 62,000 level. The NSE Nifty remains relatively flat at 18,423, up 0.1%. After opening in the red, the NSE Nifty index reclaimed the 18,400 level, hitting a new 52 week high at 18,442 intraday. India VIX is up 3.92%, touching 15.21 while NIFTY PSU bank is trading about 1.1% higher at 3,757. Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Dr Reddy, Eicher Motors, Wipro, TCS and Kotak Bank are among the top gainers intraday, with Kotak Bank up 2.26%. Hindalco, JSW Steel, Divis Lab, Bajaj Finance and Apollo Hospitals are among the top losers of the day, with Hindalco down almost 2%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 113 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Accelya Solutions, Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises, Cummins India, GSS Infotech, Cochin Minerals and Rutile, Kirloskar Brothers, IRCON International, Munoth Financial, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Revathi Equipment, Ujjivan Financial Services and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 30 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Voltas, Infobean, Sudarshan Chemicals, Rupa, Relaxo, DCX Systems, DCM Shriram, Bikaji Foods, ANG Lifesciences, Ashapura Minechem were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 48 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Adani Enterprises, Accelya Solutions, Ambuja Cements, Bohra Industries, DCB Bank, GSS Infotech, Ircon International, Kirloskar Brothers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Rainbow Childrens Medicare among others. Alternatively, 31 stocks including Ashapura Minechem, DCM Shriram, DCX Systems, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Voltas among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Housing & Urban Development Corporation, BPL, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Metropolis Healthcare, Castrol India are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE Nifty. Cochin Minerals and Rutile, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Texmaco Rail & Engineering and Motherson Sumi Wiring were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.