Ambuja Cements, ACC share prices jump on Adani Group-Holcim mega deal; here’s what investors should do

ACC share price soared over 8 per cent to Rs 2,288.15 apiece, and Ambuja Cements stock price rose more than 5 per cent to Rs 377.50 apiece after the Adani Group announced the acquisition of Switzerland-based Holcim Group’s entire stake in these two Indian firms $10.5 billion (around Rs 81,361 crore), including the open offers. This is the largest-ever acquisition by Adani Group, and India’s largest-ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials segment.

Analysts advised investors to hold on to these stocks. “Both ACC and Ambuja Cements had seen a retracement from their respective peaks; they remain in a broad trading range while consolidating with a positive bias,” Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Consulting Technical Analyst and founder, Gemstone Equity Research & Advisory Services, told FinancialExpress.com. Vaishnav suggested medium to long term investors, to hold on to these stocks. He sees ACC at Rs 2400-2450 and Ambuja Cements at Rs 390-410 in 2-3 months time frame.

Rajesh Palviya, VP – Research (Head Technical and Derivative) at Axis Securities told FinancialExpress.com that chart pattern of Ambuja Cements indicates if stock manages to cross above 380 then it can witness short covering action and can scale up towards Rs 395-405 level in short term, however, Rs 355-350 remains important support level on downside. While for ACC, Palviya said, if stock breaks below 2140 level then it may continue its downtrend and can slip lower towards 2090-2060 level, however, 2280 is key resistance level on higher side. Any close above 2280 may attract some short covering which can take stock higher towards 2340-2360 levels.

Ambuja has a market cap of Rs 71,245 crore, with a promoter holding of 63.19%, while ACC has a market cap of Rs 39,693 crore with a promoter stake of 54.53%. Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research, IIFL Securities told FinancialExpress.com that investors should buy and hold the stocks. Both cement companies have good market share in the cement sector. “We are recommending to buy and hold both ACC and Ambuja Cements shares. These may rise 20-25% from current levels in the next 2 to 3 months,” Gupta added.

Adani is buying Ambuja Cements at over 7 per cent premium and ACC at about 8 per cent premium over Friday’s close. The said acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and conditions. Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio suggested investors to hold Ambuja Cements and ACC shares with swing low as stop loss. “We may see a continuation of the rally in these counters. ACC may test Rs 2,350 and Ambuja Cements Rs 390 in two-three weeks,” Wagh added.

The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.