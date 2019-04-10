Ambuja Cement profitability hit by costlier raw material, fuel

By: | Published: April 10, 2019 1:12 AM

Implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), 2016, also brought about a paradigm shift in the construction sector, making it transparent.

Ambuja Cement profitability hit by costlier raw material, fuel

We have analysed Ambuja Cement’s CY18 annual report. The infrastructure and the government’s ‘Housing for All’ initiative led to the cement industry growing 9% in CY18. But Ambuja Cement witnessed its profitability getting hurt due to increased raw material and fuel prices. The Indian cement industry grew 9% in CY18 on faster execution of stalled infrastructure and construction projects, according to Ambuja management.

Infrastructure (roads and metros, in particular) and the government’s ‘Housing for All’ program (rural and urban), were the key demand drivers. Implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), 2016, also brought about a paradigm shift in the construction sector, making it transparent.

Despite capacity expansion during 2018, thanks to robust demand, capacity utilisation of the industry improved 2-3% v/s 2017. Ambuja Cement’s capacity utilisation increased by 4pp to 82% during CY18 led by volume growth of 5.4%. ACEM’s raw material cost was impacted due to an increase in the fly ash cost. However, it was partially mitigated through optimal sourcing and a judicious change in the gypsum mix, which helped the firm restrict increase in gypsum cost by only 1% as against the previous year. The company also saw a reduction in the per ton cost of bauxite and iron dust, which further helped to reduce the impact of rising costs of raw materials.

Power & fuel cost/t increased 8% YoY led by an increase in the prices of imported coal and petcoke. However, dynamic fuel mix strategy helped the company to restrict the impact. The usage of alternate fuels in kilns also increased by 2%. Further, the company consumed 69% of its total power requirement from captive sources, including an increased usage of the waste heat recovery system.

A decrease in rate of purchased power also helped to lower overall power & fuel costs v/s the previous year. Increase in freight cost/t was largely due to 17% increase in diesel prices v/s the previous year. To tackle this, the company undertook various logistical initiatives, such as (a) the reduction of rail lead by 7km, (b) availing long-term tariff contract benefits with Indian Railways, and (c) axle load benefits with transporters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ambuja Cement profitability hit by costlier raw material, fuel
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition