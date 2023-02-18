Ambuja, ACC dropped from BSE 100 ESG

Adani Group-controlled Ambuja Cements and ACC will be dropped from S&P BSE 100 ESG Index from February 22, according to a statement issued by Asia Index on Friday. Ambuja Cements and ACC have been added to the Media and Stakeholder Analysis (MSA) list.

Based on the S&P BSE 100 ESG Index methodology, the index committee reviews constituents flagged under the MSA to evaluate their continuity within the index. In this case, the committee has decided to drop these stocks from the S&P BSE 100 ESG Index.

The order will take effect at the opening of trade on February 22.

Ambuja Cements closed Friday’s session at Rs 353.30, with a gain of 1.52%. At present, its market capitalisation is Rs 70,153 crore. The stock declined 2.16% during the week. ACC, on the other hand, closed flat at Rs 1,839.85, down 0.08%.