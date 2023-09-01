Follow Us

AMBO AGRITEC LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.90 Closed
-6.22-2.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ambo Agritec Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.90₹32.80
₹30.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.05₹46.40
₹30.90
Open Price
₹32.80
Prev. Close
₹32.95
Volume
12,000

Ambo Agritec Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.17
  • R233.43
  • R334.07
  • Pivot
    31.53
  • S130.27
  • S229.63
  • S328.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.4231.75
  • 104.2130.55
  • 202.129.3
  • 500.8428.06
  • 1000.4228.84
  • 2000.210

Ambo Agritec Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.669.5712.36-0.68-26.60-26.60-26.60
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Ambo Agritec Ltd. Share Holdings

Ambo Agritec Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingUn-Audited Results

About Ambo Agritec Ltd.

Ambo Agritec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15419WB1994PLC064993 and registration number is 064993. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saikat Chatterjee
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rang Nath Lahoti
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Geetanjali Saberwal Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapas Sankar Chattopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ambo Agritec Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ambo Agritec Ltd.?

The market cap of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is ₹29.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambo Agritec Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ambo Agritec Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambo Agritec Ltd. is ₹30.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambo Agritec Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambo Agritec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is ₹46.40 and 52-week low of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is ₹23.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

