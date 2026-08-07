What is the share price of Ambo Agritec? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambo Agritec is ₹11.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ambo Agritec? The Ambo Agritec is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambo Agritec? The market cap of Ambo Agritec is ₹21.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambo Agritec? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambo Agritec are ₹11.59 and ₹10.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambo Agritec? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambo Agritec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambo Agritec is ₹82.00 and 52-week low of Ambo Agritec is ₹8.62 as on .

How has the Ambo Agritec performed historically in terms of returns? The Ambo Agritec has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, -40.86% over 3 months, -84.34% over 1 year, -27.4% across 3 years, and -23.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambo Agritec? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambo Agritec are 44.00 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global