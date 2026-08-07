Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ambo Agritec Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMBO AGRITEC

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Ambo Agritec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.00 Closed
-1.52₹ -0.17
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ambo Agritec Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.62₹11.59
₹11.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.62₹82.00
₹11.00
Open Price
₹11.59
Prev. Close
₹11.17
Volume
21,000

Source: Dion Global

Ambo Agritec Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambo Agritec		13.871.66-40.86-65.94-84.34-27.40-23.54
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ambo Agritec has declined 84.34% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambo Agritec has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Ambo Agritec Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ambo Agritec Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.3710.37
109.5410.12
2010.1210.52
5013.0313.13
10018.4219.4
20033.931.73

Source: Dion Global

Ambo Agritec Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ambo Agritec saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ambo Agritec Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTAmbo Agritec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTAmbo Agritec - Explanation For Delay In Filing Financial Results Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclos
Jun 06, 2026, 05:04 AM IST ISTAmbo Agritec - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations AndDisclosur
Jun 06, 2026, 03:09 AM IST ISTAmbo Agritec - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Jun 05, 2026, 04:13 AM IST ISTAmbo Agritec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Ambo Agritec

Ambo Agritec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15419WB1994PLC064993 and registration number is 064993. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saikat Chatterjee
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rang Nath Lahoti
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Geetanjali Saberwal Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapas Sankar Chattopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ambo Agritec Share Price

What is the share price of Ambo Agritec?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambo Agritec is ₹11.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ambo Agritec?

The Ambo Agritec is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambo Agritec?

The market cap of Ambo Agritec is ₹21.61 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambo Agritec?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambo Agritec are ₹11.59 and ₹10.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambo Agritec?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambo Agritec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambo Agritec is ₹82.00 and 52-week low of Ambo Agritec is ₹8.62 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Ambo Agritec performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ambo Agritec has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, -40.86% over 3 months, -84.34% over 1 year, -27.4% across 3 years, and -23.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambo Agritec?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambo Agritec are 44.00 and 0.42 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ambo Agritec News

More Ambo Agritec News
Market Pulse