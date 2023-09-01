Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.66
|9.57
|12.36
|-0.68
|-26.60
|-26.60
|-26.60
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Un-Audited Results
Ambo Agritec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15419WB1994PLC064993 and registration number is 064993. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is ₹29.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is 2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambo Agritec Ltd. is ₹30.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambo Agritec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is ₹46.40 and 52-week low of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is ₹23.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.