Here's the live share price of Ambo Agritec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambo Agritec
|13.87
|1.66
|-40.86
|-65.94
|-84.34
|-27.40
|-23.54
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ambo Agritec has declined 84.34% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambo Agritec has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.37
|10.37
|10
|9.54
|10.12
|20
|10.12
|10.52
|50
|13.03
|13.13
|100
|18.42
|19.4
|200
|33.9
|31.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ambo Agritec saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Ambo Agritec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Ambo Agritec - Explanation For Delay In Filing Financial Results Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclos
|Jun 06, 2026, 05:04 AM IST IST
|Ambo Agritec - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations AndDisclosur
|Jun 06, 2026, 03:09 AM IST IST
|Ambo Agritec - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Jun 05, 2026, 04:13 AM IST IST
|Ambo Agritec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Ambo Agritec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15419WB1994PLC064993 and registration number is 064993. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambo Agritec is ₹11.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ambo Agritec is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ambo Agritec is ₹21.61 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambo Agritec are ₹11.59 and ₹10.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambo Agritec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambo Agritec is ₹82.00 and 52-week low of Ambo Agritec is ₹8.62 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ambo Agritec has shown returns of -1.52% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, -40.86% over 3 months, -84.34% over 1 year, -27.4% across 3 years, and -23.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambo Agritec are 44.00 and 0.42 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global