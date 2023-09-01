What is the Market Cap of Ambo Agritec Ltd.? The market cap of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is ₹29.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambo Agritec Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ambo Agritec Ltd. is 2.56 as on .

What is the share price of Ambo Agritec Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambo Agritec Ltd. is ₹30.90 as on .