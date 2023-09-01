Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-5.00
|-20.04
|-30.37
|-18.24
|-33.05
|-88.11
|-3.16
|-6.91
|22.72
|44.26
|26.62
|203.96
|87.56
|12.14
|11.09
|7.86
|67.90
|53.44
|594.15
|373.20
|7.09
|6.37
|9.73
|6.63
|-44.82
|268.33
|-44.08
|20.90
|22.64
|97.96
|50.46
|-35.90
|94.05
|14.73
|-0.46
|11.02
|24.32
|14.89
|131.93
|673.10
|131.93
|-1.04
|1.10
|37.08
|25.45
|11.46
|167.86
|25.75
|3.09
|25.93
|54.97
|40.50
|83.78
|486.21
|160.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Ambition Mica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202GJ2010PLC059931 and registration number is 059931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Laminates. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ambition Mica Ltd. is ₹5.95 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ambition Mica Ltd. is -0.98 and PB ratio of Ambition Mica Ltd. is -0.48 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambition Mica Ltd. is ₹3.99 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambition Mica Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambition Mica Ltd. is ₹7.24 and 52-week low of Ambition Mica Ltd. is ₹3.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.