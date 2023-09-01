Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ambition Mica Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMBITION MICA LTD.

Sector : Laminates | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.99 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ambition Mica Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.99₹4.39
₹3.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.95₹7.24
₹3.99
Open Price
₹3.99
Prev. Close
₹3.99
Volume
0

Ambition Mica Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.26
  • R24.52
  • R34.66
  • Pivot
    4.12
  • S13.86
  • S23.72
  • S33.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.124.18
  • 105.134.39
  • 205.174.68
  • 504.945.06
  • 1005.165.23
  • 2006.125.35

Ambition Mica Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.00-20.04-30.37-18.24-33.05-88.11
-3.16-6.9122.7244.2626.62203.9687.56
12.1411.097.8667.9053.44594.15373.20
7.096.379.736.63-44.82268.33-44.08
20.9022.6497.9650.46-35.9094.0514.73
-0.4611.0224.3214.89131.93673.10131.93
-1.041.1037.0825.4511.46167.8625.75
3.0925.9354.9740.5083.78486.21160.74

Ambition Mica Ltd. Share Holdings

Ambition Mica Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Ambition Mica Ltd.

Ambition Mica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202GJ2010PLC059931 and registration number is 059931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Laminates. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Govindbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pareshaben Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Paresh Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ambition Mica Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ambition Mica Ltd.?

The market cap of Ambition Mica Ltd. is ₹5.95 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambition Mica Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ambition Mica Ltd. is -0.98 and PB ratio of Ambition Mica Ltd. is -0.48 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Ambition Mica Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambition Mica Ltd. is ₹3.99 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambition Mica Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambition Mica Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambition Mica Ltd. is ₹7.24 and 52-week low of Ambition Mica Ltd. is ₹3.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data