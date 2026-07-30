Ambit Capital has initiated coverage on Fractal Analytics with a ‘Sell’ rating, saying the company’s premium valuation does not fully account for the challenges emerging from rapid adoption of generative AI and its dependence on a small group of customers.

The brokerage has set a 12-month target price of Rs 710, against the current market price, implying a potential downside of 18%. While Ambit acknowledged Fractal’s established position in enterprise analytics and its strong client roster, it said the company’s earnings outlook is likely to come under pressure as AI changes how analytics projects are executed and priced.

The brokerage expects revenue growth to moderate over the next few years, while margin expansion could remain gradual because of continued investment in research, higher selling costs and limited operating leverage. In its view, those risks are not adequately reflected in the current valuation.

Customer concentration remains a key overhang

One of Ambit’s biggest concerns is Fractal’s reliance on a handful of large customers.

According to the brokerage, the top 10 clients contribute 53% of revenue, making earnings more vulnerable to customer-specific spending decisions. It also noted that revenue from customers outside the top 20 expanded at only a 9% CAGR during FY23-FY26, indicating that growth has remained concentrated among the company’s largest accounts.

“Limited growth at non top-20 clients and continued client-specific issues led to 15% USD revenue CAGR over FY23-26. We see growth slowing to 14%/12% in FY26-29/37E,” Ambit said.

The brokerage added that analytics specialists have historically found it difficult to move beyond a certain scale, particularly as larger technology services firms compete more aggressively for enterprise contracts.

Fractal Analytics share price trend

Period Share price change Today -0.03% Past 1 month -11.29% Past 6 months -6.72% Year-to-date -6.72% Past 1 year -6.72%

AI could alter the economics of analytics services

Ambit believes the biggest shift facing analytics companies is the increasing use of generative AI across enterprises.

The brokerage said AI tools are becoming capable of handling repetitive work such as data preparation, SQL generation, dashboard creation and routine analysis. At the same time, enterprise data platforms and foundation model providers are adding AI features that could reduce the need for outsourced analytics work.

“Rapid AI adoption is likely to put analytics outsourcing growth at risk” by reducing the volume of traditional time-and-material projects, increasing competition from data platform companies and encouraging customers to move towards outcome-based contracts, Ambit said.

The brokerage noted that 37% of Fractal’s revenue comes from the technology and BFSI segments, which it considers among the sectors most exposed to AI-led disruption.

Margin expansion expected to remain gradual

Ambit said Fractal has improved profitability significantly over the past three years but expects the pace of improvement to slow.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 6.8% in FY23 to 17.4% in FY25, but rose by only 18 basis points in FY26. The brokerage expects margins to improve by another 130 basis points between FY26 and FY29, with continued investment in R&D, elevated SG&A expenses and a high share of time-and-material projects limiting further gains.

“We see risks from continued R&D spending, high T&M share, offshoring near peak and higher SG&A expenses capping margin improvement,” the report said.

Fractal Ananlytics: Key valuation metrics

Metric Ambit’s assessment Rating ‘Sell’ Current market price Rs 867 Target price Rs 710 Implied downside 18% FY28 estimated P/E (current valuation) 35x Target valuation multiple 28x FY28 EPS Market-implied USD revenue CAGR (FY26-36) 19% Ambit’s USD revenue CAGR estimate (FY26-36) 12%

Ambit said the current valuation assumes a pace of revenue expansion that is materially higher than its own estimates. It believes investors are paying a premium despite slower expected revenue growth, modest margin improvement and elevated client concentration compared with several listed technology peers.

What could change the brokerage’s view

Ambit said lower-than-expected disruption from generative AI and faster revenue growth from large customers remain the principal risks to its recommendation. Until there is evidence that these concerns are easing, the brokerage believes the stock’s current valuation leaves little room for disappointment and has started coverage with a ‘Sell’ rating.

Conclusion

Ambit believes Fractal Analytics has built a strong position in enterprise analytics with recognised AI capabilities and a marquee client base, but says the stock’s current valuation already prices in a far stronger growth trajectory than its projections.

The brokerage expects slower revenue growth, gradual margin expansion and rising competitive pressure as generative AI changes the way analytics services are delivered. Disclaimer: Investment ratings, stock price targets, and analyst opinions reported in this article belong solely to the respective brokerage firm and do not represent the views of Financial Express. This content is published strictly for informational purposes and should not be construed as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Equities are subject to market risks and valuation volatility; readers are strongly advised to conduct independent research and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.