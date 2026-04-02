Ambit Capital has initiated coverage on Astral with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 2,024, implying an upside of 26% from the current market price, driven by expectations of stronger volume growth, improving margins and a tighter grip over its value chain.

The brokerage builds in a revenue growth trajectory supported by 17% pipe volume compound annual growth rate over FY26 to FY29 and sees overall revenue expanding at 18% compound annual growth rate during the period, aided by capacity additions, backward integration into resin manufacturing and steady demand from plumbing and adhesives.

Ambit Capital notes that the company’s market share is likely to rise meaningfully as industry consolidation gathers pace and pricing pressure from raw materials begins to ease.

#1: Ambit Capital on Astral: Built for scale with focus back on core

Ambit Capital’s initiation note makes it clear that Astral is entering a phase where capital allocation is moving back to its core strengths after a period of diversification.

“Capital allocation now focusses on improving competitive advantage in core portfolio to drive market share gains,” Ambit Capital said in its report.

The brokerage points out that earlier investments in new segments such as paints have not delivered the expected returns, prompting a renewed emphasis on plumbing, adhesives and value chain control. Astral had built a strong position in CPVC pipes over the last decade, reaching around 5% industry volume share, and Ambit Capital expects this to climb to nearly 8% by FY30.

This push is tied closely to backward integration. The company’s entry into resin manufacturing is expected to improve cost control and support faster growth in volumes. According to the report, pipe volumes are likely to grow at 17% compound annual growth rate over FY26 to FY29, which should translate into 18% revenue growth during the same period.

#2: Ambit Capital on Astral: Plumbing remains the engine of growth

The plumbing segment continues to dominate Astral’s business, contributing roughly 72% of revenue and about 80% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

Ambit Capital said, “The plumbing segment remains the primary driver, supported by strong distribution and plumber connect.”

The brokerage expects volume share gains in CPVC pipes to be the key lever here. Astral’s presence across more than 3,600 distributors and a wide network of plumbers provides an advantage in scaling volumes, especially in southern markets where the company is looking to strengthen its position.

Capacity additions also support this view. New plants in Kanpur and Hyderabad are expected to drive higher growth compared to peers, with the report noting that ramp-up at these facilities will sustain volume expansion momentum.

Ambit Capital also believes that improvements in utilisation and stabilising raw material prices will aid margin recovery over the next few years.

#3: Ambit Capital on Astral: Adhesives business adds steady growth layer

While plumbing remains dominant, adhesives continue to provide a meaningful contribution, accounting for about 25% of revenue.

Ambit Capital says, “Astral has done well in the domestic adhesive market with consistent growth over the last decade.”

The domestic adhesives segment has delivered strong growth, outpacing several established peers over both long and short periods. The brokerage expects this segment to grow at around 15% compound annual growth rate over FY26 to FY29, supported by product expansion and distribution reach.

However, the international adhesives business has faced challenges due to regional and product-specific issues. Ambit Capital notes that new leadership has been put in place to address these concerns, which could help stabilise performance over time.

#4: Ambit Capital on Astral: Paints business yet to deliver returns

Ambit Capital takes a cautious stance on the paints segment, which remains a small part of the overall business and has not yet contributed positively to earnings.

“The business didn’t play out in favour due to increase in competitive intensity and lack of right to win in the segment,” the brokerage says.

The paints segment currently contributes around 4% of revenue and is loss-making at the operating level. Ambit Capital attributes this to upfront investments, strong competition and execution challenges following the acquisition.

Even though the company is working on improving this business through restructuring and expansion, the brokerage has built in relatively moderate growth expectations compared to earlier assumptions.

#5: Ambit Capital on Astral: Industry tailwinds turning favourable

Ambit Capital believes broader industry dynamics are starting to work in favour of organised players like Astral.

“The pipe market has been consolidating in favour of larger players which continue to gain a larger share of industry revenue and profit pool,” the report adds.

The brokerage highlights that volatility in PVC prices, which had hurt profitability in recent years, is now easing. At the same time, structural factors such as withdrawal of export incentives in China and rising crude prices are expected to support a more stable pricing environment.

This is likely to accelerate consolidation, benefiting large players with stronger balance sheets and distribution networks. Ambit Capital expects volume growth for leading companies to remain ahead of the broader industry.

#6: Ambit Capital on Astral: Backward integration to strengthen margins

One of the key pillars of Ambit Capital’s thesis is Astral’s move towards deeper backward integration.

“Backward integration into compounding and resin manufacturing will increase volume growth and strengthen control over the value chain,” the brokerage notes.

Astral’s earlier move into CPVC compounding had already improved profitability. The next step, which involves resin manufacturing, is expected to further enhance margins and reduce dependence on external suppliers.

The report also points out that this integration could support market share gains, particularly in CPVC pipes, where pricing and supply dynamics play a critical role.

Conclusion

Ambit Capital’s initiating coverage on Astral rests on a combination of steady volume growth, improving margins and stronger positioning within a consolidating industry. The brokerage sees the company benefiting from its renewed focus on core segments, expansion in manufacturing capacity and tighter control over its value chain. Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.