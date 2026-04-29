India’s equity markets continue to see selective conviction from brokerages even as broader conditions remain mixed. In its latest research dated April 28, Ambit Capital lays out a cluster of ‘Buy’ rated stocks across banking, real estate investment trusts and media, pointing to earnings growth, improving cash flows and structural tailwinds.

The brokerage assigns target prices with meaningful upside across names such as PVR INOX, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Embassy Office Parks REIT. The calls are backed by detailed earnings assumptions, sector triggers and capital allocation trends, with Ambit Capital maintaining a consistent stance across its coverage.

Ambit Capital on PVR Inox: ‘Buy’

Ambit Capital has a target price of Rs 1,232 on PVR Inox, implying an upside of 21%. The brokerage builds its case on improving occupancy, disciplined capital expenditure and rising free cash flow over the medium term. It expects revenue to rise to Rs 8,107.9 crore in FY28E from Rs 6,744.4 crore in FY26E, supported by steady content supply and better monetisation per screen.

The report notes that capex has been brought down sharply, with FY27 to FY30 spending estimated at 20% of post rent earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation compared with 100% in FY24 to FY25. This is expected to push return on equity higher to 10% in FY29E from 3% in FY26, while annual post tax free cash flow is seen at around Rs 900 crore during FY27 to FY30.

“Newer capex models should enable 10% FCF CAGR in FY26-FY30 with no equity dilution risk,” Ambit Capital says. “Net cash position and shift to asset-light screen rollouts help PVR Inox absorb content volatility.”

The brokerage also points to a gradual recovery in occupancy levels, which are expected to move towards 25.5% in FY27E as content pipelines improve and mid budget films regain traction.

Ambit Capital on HDFC Bank: ‘Buy’

Ambit Capital has assigned a target price of Rs 1,050 to HDFC Bank, indicating an upside of 34%. The valuation is based on an excess return model with a cost of equity at 12% and terminal growth at 5%.

The brokerage believes the bank remains well placed due to its strong liability franchise and diversified loan book, even as near term concerns persist around deposit growth and margin expansion. It expects steady improvement in earnings driven by operating leverage and balance sheet optimisation over the next few years.

“While PSBs are the most leveraged to recovery-led windfalls due to their legacy books, our investment thesis continues to favour large private banks,” Ambit Capital says. “These institutions offer a superior risk-reward profile, as they are less reliant on volatile stressed-asset recoveries and possess more resilient core fundamentals.”

The firm adds that faster capital recycling under the revised insolvency framework could further support asset quality and profitability across large lenders including HDFC Bank.

Ambit Capital on ICICI Bank: ‘Buy’

Ambit Capital has set a target price of Rs 1,550 for ICICI Bank, implying an upside of 15% from current levels. The valuation is again derived using an excess return approach with a cost of equity at 12% and terminal growth at 5%.

The brokerage sees ICICI Bank benefiting from a steady credit environment and improving recovery cycles under the amended insolvency framework. It expects earnings to remain stable with controlled credit costs and healthy loan growth across retail and corporate segments.

“The structural shift is undeniably credit-positive for the banking sector,” Ambit Capital says in its sector note. “The reforms are expected to act as a catalyst for faster capital recycling by compressing procedural timelines and curbing the asset-value erosion typically seen during protracted litigation.”

The brokerage also highlights that ICICI Bank stands to benefit from stronger recoveries in technically written off accounts, which could flow directly into profitability.

Ambit Capital on Bank of Baroda: ‘Buy’

Ambit Capital has given Bank of Baroda a target price of Rs 320, translating into an upside of 16%. The valuation is based on an excess return methodology with a cost of equity at 12.5% and terminal asset growth at 5%.

The brokerage expects the public sector lender to gain from improving recovery dynamics and better capital utilisation. It notes that banks with higher corporate exposure are likely to see sustained recovery momentum along with potential one time gains from legacy stressed assets.

“For lenders, the benefits are bifurcated,” Ambit Capital says. “Banks with high corporate exposure will benefit from a more efficient, ongoing recovery pipeline, supporting long-term asset quality.”

The firm adds that Bank of Baroda’s positioning among public sector banks makes it one of the key beneficiaries of faster resolution timelines and improved recovery values.

Ambit Capital on Embassy Office Parks REIT: ‘Buy’

Ambit Capital has a target price of Rs 500 for Embassy Office Parks REIT, implying an upside of around 15%. The brokerage expects steady growth in net operating income and distributions driven by strong leasing demand and rental revisions.

It estimates net operating income to rise to Rs 4,138.9 crore in FY27E from Rs 3,581 crore in FY26, while distribution per unit is projected to increase by 10% to Rs 27.8. The REIT reported quarterly distribution of about Rs 6.5 per unit, up 14% year on year, taking annual distribution to Rs 25.3 per unit.

“Leasing demand of 170msf vs 130msf supply expected over next 2 years should keep leasing momentum robust,” Ambit Capital says. “Market rents are already up 8% YoY in 4QFY26, well ahead of the 5% contracted rates.”

The brokerage also points to a visible pipeline of 6.2 million square feet with expected capex of around Rs 3,500 crore, which could generate annual net operating income of Rs 610 crore by FY30, adding to long term income visibility.

Conclusion

Ambit Capital’s latest set of ‘Buy’ calls cut across sectors but follows a common thread of earnings visibility, improving balance sheets and supportive policy conditions. Whether it is PVR Inox building free cash flow, large banks gaining from faster recoveries or a real estate investment trust benefiting from leasing demand, the brokerage’s stance rests on measurable operating trends rather than short-term triggers.

Disclaimer: The following analysis and brokerage ratings represent the views of external research firms and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Given the specific target prices and ‘Buy’ recommendations for banking, media, and REIT stocks mentioned, readers are advised to consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions. Market investments are subject to inherent risks, and past performance or projected earnings visibility of these companies is not a guarantee of future returns.

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