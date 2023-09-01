Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue & Preferential issue
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24248AP1995PLC020077 and registration number is 020077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is ₹68.19 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is 23.31 and PB ratio of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is 0.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is ₹39.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is ₹43.05 and 52-week low of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is ₹19.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.