Here's the live share price of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries
|-1.00
|0.12
|2.91
|0.81
|-8.50
|-10.70
|4.88
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries has declined 8.50% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.45
|24.69
|10
|24.61
|24.64
|20
|24.68
|24.65
|50
|24.44
|24.5
|100
|24.01
|24.46
|200
|24.72
|25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Ambica Agarbathies - Update on board meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Ambica Agarbathies - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Ambica Agarbathies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Ambica Agarbathies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Ambica Agarbathies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Source: Dion Global
Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24248AP1995PLC020077 and registration number is 020077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹24.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹42.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries are ₹24.85 and ₹24.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹29.87 and 52-week low of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹20.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, 2.91% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, -10.7% across 3 years, and 4.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries are 0.00 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global