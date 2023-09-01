Follow Us

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMBICA AGARBATHIES & AROMA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹39.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.65₹39.70
₹39.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.15₹43.05
₹39.70
Open Price
₹39.65
Prev. Close
₹39.70
Volume
7,246

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.72
  • R239.73
  • R339.77
  • Pivot
    39.68
  • S139.67
  • S239.63
  • S339.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.6339.99
  • 1028.6939.14
  • 2029.5838.12
  • 5029.3236.17
  • 10026.3933.18
  • 20027.230.21

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.6615.5757.2371.4923.68201.90201.90
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue & Preferential issue
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd.

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24248AP1995PLC020077 and registration number is 020077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ambica Krishna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Satyavathi Perla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ambica Ramachandra Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sreedharan Venkatesan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chunduru Anjaneya Swamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B V Subrahmanyeswarao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is ₹68.19 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is 23.31 and PB ratio of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is 0.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is ₹39.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is ₹43.05 and 52-week low of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is ₹19.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

