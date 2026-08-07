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Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMBICA AGARBATHIES & AROMA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.75 Closed
-2.37₹ -0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.75₹24.85
₹24.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.50₹29.87
₹24.75
Open Price
₹24.84
Prev. Close
₹25.35
Volume
4,802

Source: Dion Global

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries		-1.000.122.910.81-8.50-10.704.88
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries has declined 8.50% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.4524.69
1024.6124.64
2024.6824.65
5024.4424.5
10024.0124.46
20024.7225

Source: Dion Global

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 56.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTAmbica Agarbathies - Update on board meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTAmbica Agarbathies - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTAmbica Agarbathies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTAmbica Agarbathies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 01, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTAmbica Agarbathies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries

Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24248AP1995PLC020077 and registration number is 020077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ambica Krishna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Satyavathi Perla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ambica Ramachandra Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chunduru Anjaneya Swamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B V Subrahmanyeswarao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mallikarjunarao Voleti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹24.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries?

The Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries?

The market cap of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹42.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries are ₹24.85 and ₹24.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹29.87 and 52-week low of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹20.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, 2.91% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, -10.7% across 3 years, and 4.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries are 0.00 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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