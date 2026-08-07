What is the share price of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹24.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries? The Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries? The market cap of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹42.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries are ₹24.85 and ₹24.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹29.87 and 52-week low of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries is ₹20.50 as on .

How has the Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, 0.12% for the past month, 2.91% over 3 months, -8.5% over 1 year, -10.7% across 3 years, and 4.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries are 0.00 and 1.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global