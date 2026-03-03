Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Ambey Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.00 Closed
-4.35₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Ambey Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.70₹22.95
₹22.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.70₹52.95
₹22.00
Open Price
₹20.70
Prev. Close
₹23.00
Volume
16,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ambey Laboratories has declined 24.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.33%.

Ambey Laboratories’s current P/E of 12.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ambey Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ambey Laboratories		-19.27-28.10-48.42-48.54-58.06-37.30-24.43
UPL		-1.22-15.81-16.17-12.961.00-2.931.14
PI Industries		-0.25-2.15-8.16-17.523.76-0.026.34
Bayer Cropscience		-3.342.851.04-12.02-3.192.59-2.47
Sumitomo Chemical India		-1.74-5.82-13.92-32.64-14.03-4.025.86
Atul		0.974.1413.121.9718.40-2.53-0.36
Sharda Cropchem		-2.302.0028.2219.03126.5233.2527.69
Rallis India		-2.94-2.920.31-27.7429.908.74-1.25
Dhanuka Agritech		-7.35-9.75-19.05-38.20-15.0215.406.64
Epigral		-7.46-15.81-40.45-51.70-44.03-5.5816.45
NACL Industries		-5.30-2.41-22.92-49.48130.5817.4428.50
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.32-10.84-15.54-27.28-32.7622.3822.45
Bharat Rasayan		-6.82-24.62-43.74-42.30-40.86-12.41-10.76
Insecticides (India)		-2.112.05-14.24-25.756.3110.3914.95
India Pesticides		1.03-4.35-10.41-27.6424.18-10.59-14.73
Astec Lifesciences		1.605.90-26.27-26.39-9.58-23.45-10.06
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		8.65-4.61-17.00-4.0957.898.623.03
Meghmani Organics		-1.43-11.93-25.33-38.73-20.44-18.33-10.81
Excel Industries		-3.47-0.87-2.16-23.559.74-0.910.67
Heranba Industries		-4.00-8.50-19.69-43.28-12.76-14.61-24.42

Over the last one year, Ambey Laboratories has declined 58.06% compared to peers like UPL (1.00%), PI Industries (3.76%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambey Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.14%) and PI Industries (6.34%).

Ambey Laboratories Financials

Ambey Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.9524.72
1028.0526.43
2029.2428.71
5034.8732.96
10038.1236.32
20039.3641.51

Ambey Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ambey Laboratories saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.14%, while DII stake decreased to 1.96%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ambey Laboratories Corporate Actions

About Ambey Laboratories

Ambey Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020490 and registration number is 020490. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Abdul Quadir
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Roni Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Archit Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arpit Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bharti Kashyap
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Ambey Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Ambey Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambey Laboratories is ₹22.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ambey Laboratories?

The Ambey Laboratories is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ambey Laboratories?

The market cap of Ambey Laboratories is ₹54.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ambey Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambey Laboratories are ₹22.95 and ₹20.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ambey Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambey Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambey Laboratories is ₹52.95 and 52-week low of Ambey Laboratories is ₹20.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ambey Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ambey Laboratories has shown returns of -4.35% over the past day, -31.25% for the past month, -49.94% over 3 months, -55.33% over 1 year, -37.3% across 3 years, and -24.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ambey Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambey Laboratories are 12.37 and 0.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

