Here's the live share price of Ambey Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ambey Laboratories has declined 24.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.33%.

Ambey Laboratories’s current P/E of 12.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.