Here's the live share price of Ambey Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ambey Laboratories has declined 24.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.33%.
Ambey Laboratories’s current P/E of 12.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ambey Laboratories
|-19.27
|-28.10
|-48.42
|-48.54
|-58.06
|-37.30
|-24.43
|UPL
|-1.22
|-15.81
|-16.17
|-12.96
|1.00
|-2.93
|1.14
|PI Industries
|-0.25
|-2.15
|-8.16
|-17.52
|3.76
|-0.02
|6.34
|Bayer Cropscience
|-3.34
|2.85
|1.04
|-12.02
|-3.19
|2.59
|-2.47
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|-1.74
|-5.82
|-13.92
|-32.64
|-14.03
|-4.02
|5.86
|Atul
|0.97
|4.14
|13.12
|1.97
|18.40
|-2.53
|-0.36
|Sharda Cropchem
|-2.30
|2.00
|28.22
|19.03
|126.52
|33.25
|27.69
|Rallis India
|-2.94
|-2.92
|0.31
|-27.74
|29.90
|8.74
|-1.25
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-7.35
|-9.75
|-19.05
|-38.20
|-15.02
|15.40
|6.64
|Epigral
|-7.46
|-15.81
|-40.45
|-51.70
|-44.03
|-5.58
|16.45
|NACL Industries
|-5.30
|-2.41
|-22.92
|-49.48
|130.58
|17.44
|28.50
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.32
|-10.84
|-15.54
|-27.28
|-32.76
|22.38
|22.45
|Bharat Rasayan
|-6.82
|-24.62
|-43.74
|-42.30
|-40.86
|-12.41
|-10.76
|Insecticides (India)
|-2.11
|2.05
|-14.24
|-25.75
|6.31
|10.39
|14.95
|India Pesticides
|1.03
|-4.35
|-10.41
|-27.64
|24.18
|-10.59
|-14.73
|Astec Lifesciences
|1.60
|5.90
|-26.27
|-26.39
|-9.58
|-23.45
|-10.06
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|8.65
|-4.61
|-17.00
|-4.09
|57.89
|8.62
|3.03
|Meghmani Organics
|-1.43
|-11.93
|-25.33
|-38.73
|-20.44
|-18.33
|-10.81
|Excel Industries
|-3.47
|-0.87
|-2.16
|-23.55
|9.74
|-0.91
|0.67
|Heranba Industries
|-4.00
|-8.50
|-19.69
|-43.28
|-12.76
|-14.61
|-24.42
Over the last one year, Ambey Laboratories has declined 58.06% compared to peers like UPL (1.00%), PI Industries (3.76%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Ambey Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to UPL (1.14%) and PI Industries (6.34%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.95
|24.72
|10
|28.05
|26.43
|20
|29.24
|28.71
|50
|34.87
|32.96
|100
|38.12
|36.32
|200
|39.36
|41.51
In the latest quarter, Ambey Laboratories saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.14%, while DII stake decreased to 1.96%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ambey Laboratories fact sheet for more information
Ambey Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020490 and registration number is 020490. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ambey Laboratories is ₹22.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ambey Laboratories is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ambey Laboratories is ₹54.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ambey Laboratories are ₹22.95 and ₹20.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ambey Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ambey Laboratories is ₹52.95 and 52-week low of Ambey Laboratories is ₹20.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ambey Laboratories has shown returns of -4.35% over the past day, -31.25% for the past month, -49.94% over 3 months, -55.33% over 1 year, -37.3% across 3 years, and -24.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ambey Laboratories are 12.37 and 0.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.